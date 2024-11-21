Wilma Leon Smalley, 88 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at the Adams County Manor, in West Union.

Wilma was born on March 21, 1936, in Manchester, Ohio, the daughter of the late Coleman P and Ona Mae (Hatfield) Jones. Wilma took great pride in caring for her family and home. She was a long-time member of the Peebles United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Smalley, whom she married on September 26, 1955, and who passed away on June 10, 2015. She also was preceded in death by two brothers, CP Jones, Jr. and Jesse Jones; and by three sisters, Lorena Schaffer, Juanita Richmond and Myrtle Shawick.

Wilma is survived by her sons, Wayne (Eleen) Smalley and Richard (Alison) Smalley, both of Peebles. She also leaves three grandchildren, Kyle (Amy) Smalley, Brooke (Shane) Young and Blake Smalley; and three step-grandchildren; as well as five great-grandchildren, Abigail, Alyssa, Ava, Brilee and Breyson; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends paid their respects during visitation on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services were held following visitation on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, beginning at 1 p.m., also at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Dave Hopkins officiated the service and the burial followed at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

