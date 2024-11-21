By Julia McCane-Knox

As we near Thanksgiving, Adams County Public Library is excited to offer a variety of engaging and festive activities for all ages. Please note that the library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, and will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. We invite you to explore our Phonics Kits in our Beyond Books collection for fun and educational activities you can do from the comfort of your home! In addition, join us in the days leading up to Thanksgiving for a creative activity at the Peebles Library and two fun-filled Storytimes.

At the North Adams Library at 11 a.m on Tuesday, November 26 we will do action poems, fingerplays, and a hands-on craft where participants will create their very own scrap fabric turkeys. Children will also enjoy a special reading of “Over the River and Through the Woods” by Mary Englebreit. To wrap up the fun, we’ll play a game of Duck, Duck, Turkey!

At the Peebles Library at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, we will participate in a fun parachute activity, create a feather turkey craft, and listen to “Bad Kitty Does Not Like Thanksgiving” by Nick Bruel. At each Storytime, families will take home an Enrichment Kit filled with resources that encourage learning through phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and creative arts.

Looking for an afternoon of creativity? Children ages 6-11 are invited to join us for Smorgasbord Makerspace at the Peebles Library at 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday. In this program, you can immerse yourself in creativity with our DIY Makerspace, which is filled with a variety of crafts, puzzles, and activities to spark your imagination. Whether you’re a budding artist or just love to explore new projects, this program is the perfect way to spend an afternoon. Bring your curiosity, and we’ll provide the materials.

You know we have books, but times are changing. Explore our Beyond Books collection for exciting Phonics Kits and call the library or use the library catalog at adamscolibrary.org to request them.

Boost your child’s reading journey with our Phonics Kits, lovingly compiled by our outreach team! Each kit features lovable characters like Biscuit, Paw Patrol, Berenstain Bears, and Peppa Pig. These kits are packed with books, games, and activities to help children learn the alphabet, letter sounds (phonemes), and build vocabulary in a fun, engaging way!

At Adams County Public Library, we are grateful for the support of our community and for the opportunity to provide educational, creative, and fun programs and resources for all ages. We hope you will join us to celebrate the Thanksgiving season with your family and friends. We look forward to seeing you at our Storytimes, Makerspace, and beyond!

Check out the above events and more on our website or call your local library for more information: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.