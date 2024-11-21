Christy Hawes, 50, of Peebles, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2024 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 31, 1973 in West Union, daughter of Robert Stephenson of West Union and the late Loretta Linkous Stephenson.

She was married to her loving husband for 27 years, Teddy Hawes, who survives. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jeremy and Jason Stephenson.

Christy was loved by everyone and had a very bold, outgoing personality. She took great pride in her career as an LPN at Eagle Creek Nursing Center and loved her Pepsi faithfully. Although her hobbies were ever changing, her love for life and family never did. Christy was a fierce and loyal friend and family member who will be missed by all.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Dusty (Cierra) Hawes and Zackary Hawes, both of Peebles; her favorite daughter, Lindsey Hawes of Peebles; grandchildren, Paislee and Conner Hawes; siblings, Melinda Caraway, Tracy Stephenson and Katrina Stephenson; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Mike Bender officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.