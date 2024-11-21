Robert “Bob” F Staggs, 85 years of age, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at his residence.

Bob was born on October 20, 1939, in West Union, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph “Fred” and Lena Ruth (Johnson) Staggs. After serving his country in the United States Navy, Bob worked in data processing for GE until his retirement. He was a long-time member of the Crosspointe Baptist Church in Cincinnati. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed hiking, biking, travelling and working in his yard.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn “Sue” (Shepherd), whom he married on July 3, 1964; and his daughters, Mona Lisa Staggs and Monica Lena Ashley, both of Peebles. He also leaves his brothers, Hugh Staggs and Jodie (Terri) Staggs, both of Peebles. Bob will be missed by his grandchildren, Joey Ashley and Megen (Jeff) Morrow; and his great-granddaughter, Lena.

Family and friends may pay their respects during the visitation on Friday, November 22, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following the visitation, on Friday, November 22, 2024, beginning at 1 p.m., also at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Scott Land will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the West Union Cemetery. Graveside military honors will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bob’s memory to the Hospice of Cincinnati, at hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate or by mail to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

