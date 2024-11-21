Samuel D. “Don” Herdman, 81 years of the Marshall Community, a devoted farmer who cherished his family, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2024.

Born on April 9, 1943, in Locust Grove, Ohio, Don led a fulfilling life centered around his passion for farming and the love he held for his family. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Pearl (Henize) Herdman; brother, Paul Herdman; and sister, Mary Helen Landiss.

Don was a hard-working man who dedicated his days to tending to his land, cultivating crops and nurturing his livestock. His strong work ethic and commitment to his craft were evident to all who knew him. Beyond his love for farming, Don was a heavy equipment operator.

His most cherished moments were spent with his beloved wife, Sharon (Toner) Herdman, who were united in marriage on November 20, 1972, and shared 52 years. Besides his wife, Don is also survived by his sons, Jamey (Tara) Bowen, Chris (Chasity) Bowen and Rusty (Stacey) Herdman, all of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Courtney (Justin) Scott, Britney (Evan) Buck, Sarah Bowen, Megan (Jimmy) Unger, Isaac Lykins, Blake Herdman, Bryson Herdman; seven great grandchildren; brothers, Ralph Herdman, Eugene (Martha) Herdman and John (Janie) Herdman; and sister, Gladys (Don) Broyles; and close family friend, Shawn Adkins.

In honor of his memory, funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at the Sinking Spring Community Church, 23 N. Main St., Sinking Spring, Ohio. Pastor Greg Seaman will officiate services.

Family, friends, and acquaintances are invited to gather and pay their respects from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Don’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved and admired him.

Family requests memorials to the Sinking Spring Community Church

To sign Don’s online guest book, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.