Adams County has seen a remarkable increase in tourism revenue in recent years, with the most recent report from Tourism Ohio showing a $29.3 million spending boost in 2023. This represents a 6.5% increase from 2022, where the county’s tourism spending peaked at $27.5 million. The growth rate in Adams County’s tourism spending has remained consistent, averaging 6 to 8% annually over the past few years.

Tom Cross, Executive Director of the Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau, emphasized that tourism continues to be a significant economic driver for the region. “Tourism is a key part of the economic fabric here in Adams County,” Cross stated. He pointed out that the area’s rise in tourism-related activities has spurred the opening of new lodging establishments, which in turn, contributes to the economic boom. “We’ve seen a substantial increase in overnight stays, which is a direct reflection of how much people are enjoying what we have to offer.”

In 2023, tourism in Adams County generated a total $50.5 million in economic impact—a combination of direct and indirect effects. This is a significant jump from $49.6 million in 2022, and the increase was driven by the expansion of tourism-related activities and services.

The report by Tourism Ohio highlighted that tourism contributed $21.1 million in wages—a 5% increase from 2022—and brought in $6.7 million in taxes. These figures demonstrate the central role tourism plays in supporting the local economy. “Not only are we generating significant revenue, but we’re also creating jobs,” Cross explained. “Tourism helps sustain hundreds of jobs and gives local businesses a chance to thrive.”

Tourism also directly employed 732 people in Adams County, marking a 1.2% increase in tourism-related employment. This growth reflects the region’s expanding tourism infrastructure, from retail to recreation to hospitality.

Tourism supports 6.4% of all jobs in Adams County, with a mix of direct and indirect job creation. The county’s tourism economy sustains 500 direct jobs and another 232 indirect and induced jobs. The expansion of ecotourism, particularly through the development of hiking trails and outdoor recreational activities, has provided new job opportunities.

Cross noted, “The rise in ecotourism, hiking, and outdoor recreation has made Adams County a go-to spot for adventure tourism. People are looking for places where they can connect with nature, and we have an abundance of natural beauty that appeals to these visitors.”

Retail sales, food and beverage services, transportation, recreation (including hiking, hunting, and outdoor activities), and lodging have been the top contributors to tourism spending in Adams County. Among these, retail sales and food and beverage have been the biggest revenue drivers, followed by lodging and transportation expenses.

In particular, Adams County has experienced substantial growth in lodging. The number of lodging establishments has increased dramatically, from just 7 to 9 in 2007 to nearly 30 establishments today. This growth highlights the county’s appeal and the increasing demand for places to stay, especially with tourists from nearby urban areas like Cincinnati seeking a rural retreat. Lodging tax revenues in the county have grown steadily, with $65,866 collected in 2024—a 16.6% increase from 2023.

Cross remarked on this trend, “The number of new lodging options in Adams County speaks volumes about the increasing popularity of the area. Visitors want a comfortable place to stay while they explore, and we’re proud to offer that.”

To meet the increasing demand and enhance the visitor experience, the Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau has focused on marketing strategies that include social media engagement, a revamped website, and stronger relationships with neighboring cities like Cincinnati. Cross credits these efforts, including participation in travel shows, with the county’s success in drawing visitors. “One of the keys to our success has been how we engage with potential tourists. We’ve really been able to use social media and travel shows to get the word out about all that Adams County has to offer,” Cross explained.

The Cincinnati Boat and Travel Show and other regional events have allowed Adams County to directly engage with potential tourists. Cross continued, “Being at these events gives us the opportunity to showcase the beauty of our county in person and connect with people who are looking for something unique and authentic.”

A key marketing tool has been the bureau’s use of imagery and social media. With nearly 47,000 followers on social platforms, the bureau has significantly expanded its reach, especially in Cincinnati, a major source of visitors. As a result, more people are learning about the county’s attractions, including the Amish community, the Serpent Mound, and outdoor recreational offerings.

As part of its long-term plan to continue growing tourism, Adams County is investing in several new infrastructure projects. For example, a new visitor center is currently in development near Adams Lake, set to become a hub for tourists seeking information and access to local attractions. Cross is optimistic about the future of tourism development in the county, saying, “We’re investing in infrastructure to ensure that tourists have a welcoming and informative experience when they visit. This new center will be key in helping us continue to grow.”

The county has also received funding through grants from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to improve and expand outdoor recreational areas. These projects, including the addition of new hiking trails and canoe access points, aim to attract more adventure tourists and ecotourists.

Moreover, initiatives like the Edge of Appalachia Preserve and additional nature trails have helped establish Adams County as a prime destination for eco-tourism enthusiasts. Cross highlighted this point, saying, “The growth of outdoor tourism, especially eco-tourism, has been essential to our recent success. We’ve worked hard to preserve the natural beauty of the area, and more people are coming to experience it.”

In the broader Southwest Ohio region, Adams County is one of the largest generators of tourism dollars. The region holds a 23% share of the state’s total tourism market, with cities like Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland serving as the primary tourism hubs in Ohio. Despite being a smaller market compared to these larger cities, Adams County’s tourism industry has experienced impressive growth, especially in the last decade. In 2013, the county’s tourism sales stood at $21 million—a figure that has more than doubled in just 10 years.

Despite its successes, Adams County still faces challenges, particularly in the area of dining options. As noted by Tom Cross, the loss of Moyers—a popular riverside dining spot—left a void in the area’s restaurant scene. While there are local favorites like Cruisers and Murphin Ridge Inn, more diverse dining options, particularly along the Ohio River, could help attract even more tourists. “We need to keep expanding our dining options to accommodate the growing number of visitors,” Cross noted. “There’s room for more variety, especially along the riverfront.”

Additionally, Adams County operates with a relatively modest tourism budget compared to larger tourism markets in Ohio. The $50,000 annual budget for Adams County tourism is small in comparison to the millions of dollars allocated to larger counties like Hocking Hills or Holmes County. As such, the county’s Tourism Bureau must rely on strategic partnerships and grassroots efforts to maintain and expand its reach.

Cross acknowledged the limitations but remains optimistic: “Our budget may be modest, but we’ve made every dollar count. Through smart marketing and a focus on the visitor experience, we’ve been able to achieve remarkable growth, and we plan to keep that momentum going.”

Despite these hurdles, the county remains optimistic about its future in tourism. Cross believes the county will continue to see tourism as a growing sector in the economy, with increasing investments and an ever-expanding visitor base. “Tourism will continue to be a cornerstone of our economy. We’re committed to growing and improving so that Adams County remains a top destination for years to come.”