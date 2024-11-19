Press Release

The Southern State Truck Driving Academy (TDA) offers a comprehensive training program designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in a high-demand field. In just four weeks (or eight weekends), students can earn a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and gear up for a new career.

“With the trucking industry projected to grow significantly in the coming years, now is the perfect time to join the workforce as a driver,” said JT Smith, Program Director of the TDA at Southern State. “Our graduates are in high demand, with many securing well-paying jobs shortly after completing their training.”

Currently enrolled student Tyler Batson, of Wilmington, is excited to begin his training at the College’s TDA. “The staff are very knowledgeable, and they want to see you succeed, not only in the classroom but in your career,” Batson said. “When I graduate from this program, I plan to get out on the road and further my career as a truck driver.”

The TDA at Southern State understands the importance of quality education and hands-on experience. Students enrolled can enjoy many benefits including:

· Expert Instruction: Learn from experienced instructors who are dedicated to your success.

· State-of-the-Art Equipment: Train on the latest trucks and technology in the industry.

· Flexible Scheduling: Enjoy daytime or weekend classes to accommodate busy lifestyles

· Job Placement Assistance: Benefit from the academy’s strong connections with local trucking companies to help graduates land their first job.

· Funding Options: Secure financial assistance to help offset costs with little upfront money needed.

The program is divided between classroom and hands-on training, covering everything from paperwork to backing, turning, and shifting on a closed course to complex maneuvers through city streets.

The TDA’s multiple training locations and competitive tuition rate (including instruction, licensing, and all endorsements) are aligned with Southern State Community College’s mission of offering a high-quality education that is both accessible and affordable.

“We’re extremely proud of the number of students who have completed the program and become successful,” said Smith.

The coursework begins with learning essential driving skills, regulations, safety, and basic mechanical systems. Students then move into the truck for realistic exercises on a closed course, followed by driving on low-traffic roadways and city streets with tractor-trailer combinations.

During the last part of training, students fine-tune driving, routing and paperwork skills, learn advanced shifting techniques, as well as how to handle a rig under differing road conditions. They will then be ready for a thorough review and practice test before taking the actual Commercial Driver’s License exam.

Upcoming start dates, with available openings for training, are November 12 (weekday), December 14 (weekend), December 16 (weekday), January 27, 2025 (weekday), and February 22, 2025 (weekend).

To learn more about the TDA, visit https://www.sscc.edu/truckdriving/index.shtml or call 1-800-628-7722, ext. 4560 to register for an upcoming session.