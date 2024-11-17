Press Release

As part of Ohio’s efforts to provide increased access to innovative and effective mental health supports across the state, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) today announced it is partnering with the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (DEW) and Hazel Health to provide teletherapy services to 160,000 students statewide.

“Ohio continues to be a leader in developing innovative solutions to help people, especially our kids, overcome mental health challenges so they can reach their full potential,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This partnership will enable us to provide real-time mental health therapy to children at home or at school, helping them access these crucial supports when and where they’re needed.”

OhioMHAS awarded $1.6 million in SOAR Network Innovation Grant funding to Hazel Health – a national leader in school-based telehealth – to work with school systems to build the technological infrastructure needed to bring convenient mental health services directly to students.

The initiative will connect local, licensed on-staff mental health professionals with students in need of services to help them overcome challenges like anxiety, depression, bullying, stress at home, and academic pressure.

“This initiative will build on current services delivered by many of Ohio’s community-based behavioral health providers,” said OhioMHAS Director LeeAnne Cornyn. “School-based partnerships are growing, but we know barriers to access remain for many students. Telehealth is another layer and location of support for students, using technology to reach them where they are.”

Across the U.S. and in Ohio, the rate of children reporting challenges with mental health conditions – including depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation – has increased in recent years. According to the latest statewide Ohio Healthy Youth Environments Survey (OHYES!), nearly 37% of young people who participated reported feeling sad or hopeless every day for two weeks or more in a row, and nearly 14% reported that they had seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.

Meanwhile, suicide ranks as the second-leading cause of death among Ohioans ages 10-14, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Health.

“Amid the growing youth mental health crisis, we must forge cross-functional partnerships to address the unmet mental health needs of our children today,” said Andrew Post, President of Hazel Health. “Together, with the support of the State of Ohio and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, we are strengthening an equitable ecosystem of care across the state to ensure that students and families have barrier-free access to high-quality, clinically proven care. These partnerships are critical to allow schools to intervene early and avoid the harmful effects on a student’s overall well-being and long-term academic success.”

DEW will be distributing information about this opportunity to all Ohio school districts. Districts must indicate interest and provide information on existing partnerships and current wait times for services. The information will be reviewed by both DEW and OhioMHAS, and services will be offered to the districts found to be in greatest need. Services are expected to be available beginning in October 2024.

“Ohio continues to support students and ensure they are ready to learn each day by giving them the tools to succeed,” said DEW Director Stephen D. Dackin. “Mental health care is critical in this effort and removing barriers to access these services further positions Ohio children to learn, grow, and achieve.”

This marks the first SOAR Network Innovation Grant awarded by OhioMHAS.

Created in the FY24-25 state operating budget with the support of Governor DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly, the SOAR Network is a strategic collaborative, acting to improve behavioral health outcomes in Ohio.

As part of the SOAR Network, OhioMHAS is awarding $10 million in Innovation Grants. Any organization or person with an innovative concept that stands to benefit the mental health of Ohioans across the state is welcome to apply for future rounds of grant funding.