SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Johnathon Nichols

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School/CTC

PARENTS:

Johnathon and Felessa Nichols

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning and getting multiple tackles in a game

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing and getting a missed tackle or getting hurt

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When I got my starting position

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Guns And Roses

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Tennessee

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Hacksaw Ridge”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Walking Dead

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Football and video games

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Ryan Reynolds

FUTURE PLANS:

Work and make money