SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Johnathon Nichols
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School/CTC
PARENTS:
Johnathon and Felessa Nichols
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning and getting multiple tackles in a game
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing and getting a missed tackle or getting hurt
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When I got my starting position
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Guns And Roses
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Tennessee
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Hacksaw Ridge”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Walking Dead
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Football and video games
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Ryan Reynolds
FUTURE PLANS:
Work and make money