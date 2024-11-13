By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

With the fall sports seasons in the rear view mirror, postseason accolades are rolling in and recently the Southeast Ohio Association of Track and Cross-Country Coaches announced their All-District honorees for the 2024 season.

Nine runners and two coaches, representing Manchester and West Union High Schools, received All-District recognition for their outstanding seasons.

In Division III Boys, a pair of Manchester runners were named All-District, junior Ryan Butcher-Raines and senior Braylan Roberts.

In Division III girls, Manchester was represented by freshman Leotie Carman and seniors Emma Hurst and Madison Lejzcerowicz. Also in Division III Girls, West Union was represented by freshmen Ella Shupert and Stella Rhonemus, sophomore Lydia Armstrong and senior Sadie Armstrong.

For leading their teams to the regional meets, two county coaches earned Division III Girls Coaches of the Year- West Union’s Donnie McCarty and Manchester’s Sean Inman in Division III.