Manchester quarterback Leland Horner, left, and running back Mason Gilliam, with ball, both received All-District honors for their 2024 season from the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association. In the regular season, Horner threw for 1,841 yards and 18 touchdowns, earning First Team All-District honors in Division VII, while Gilliam rushed for 897 yards and 12 scores. Horner was selected as First Team All-District while Gilliam received Special Mention. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)