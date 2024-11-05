AMELIA – America First conservative and outsider businessman David J. Taylor declares victory in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. David Taylor had a decisive victory tonight in Ohio and will join the 119th Congress next year.

“I am humbled and honored to be your next Congressman in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District,” said David Taylor. “I would like to thank the voters for trusting me to be your representative in the United States House of Representatives. As your Congressman, I will stand up for ‘We The People’ and my promise to you is that YOUR needs will always come first,” continued David Taylor. “I would also like to thank my wife, Charity, and my three daughters, Abbey, Maggie, and Emily, for taking this journey with me.”

David J. Taylor is a political outsider, businessman, and America First conservative who resides in Amelia, Ohio with his wife Charity and three daughters. Learn more about David at www.davetaylorforcongress.com

Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District includes all of Clermont, Clinton, Brown, Highland, Adams, Pickaway, Ross, Pike, Scioto, Hocking, Vinton, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, and Gallia counties and parts of Fayette County.