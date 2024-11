Carl Richard Evans, 86, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 1, 2024. He was born April 25, 1938 in Blue Creek in Jefferson Township in Adams County, Ohio. He was preceded in death by parents Elmer and Grace (Lamb) Evans; wife, Virginia (Scott) Evans; and two sisters, Luetta Dillow and Betty Jean Horsley.

Carl is survived by two daughters, Jerry (Marty) Day and Benita (Mark) Hesler; two sons, Richard (Carol) Carter and Carl (Tiffany) Carter; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Wise, Jessica Swackhammer, Christa Henslee, Alan Owens, Richard Carter, Jr., Carl Carter, Jr., Rayanna Carter, Reagan Carter and Payton Rollins; four great-grandchildren, Tyler (Hailey) Madison, Kyle (Kenzie Pointer) Madison, Mathew Walker and Christian Walker; and one sister, Barbara Rideout of West Union.

Carl was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was a retired automotive mechanic. He was a former Sunday School teacher and former member of God’s Holiness Mission Church in Mowrystown and a supporter of the St. Jude Foundation.