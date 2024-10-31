Despite losing record, Greyhounds earn playoff berth

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After the COVID cancellations in 2020 put a financial stress on the Ohio High School Athletic Association, they decided to make some adjustments to attempt to retrieve some of that lost revenue. One of these changes was the expansion of the OHSAA football playoffs from eight teams per region to 16. That move now allows 448 teams in the state through seven divisions to reach the playoffs. Despite losing five of their last six contests, the 2024 Manchester Greyhounds will be playoff-bound for the first time in school history.

Coach Nick Neria’s Hounds finished the season with an overall record of 3-6, but their wins and their strength of schedule were enough for them to earn the #15 seed in Division VII, Region 28. That will earn them a long road trip on Friday night to face the #2 seeded Minster Wildcats, who completed their season with an 8-2 mark. The #1 seed in the region is Marion Local, who just set a state record by winning their 58th consecutive game, making them the heavy favorites to advance from the region to the Final Four.

“Our team set out with one goal this year, and being able to accomplish our one goal, of playing in November, makes it a super special season,” said Coach Neria. “We had numerous players make huge contributions throughout the season both on and off the field. On the field we put up offensive numbers this year that were just amazing. We were in every game that we played in, and a few plays here or there of having a few more wins on the season. Off the field players were cementing their legacy and giving back to the community by coaching in the local flag football program.”

“The type of play on the field and time that players gave back to the community by coaching has set the precedent for future teams.”

The Hounds’ final regular season contest was last Friday night at Miller High School, where they fell to the host Falcons 57-24. Manchester dug themselves a huge first half hole and though they outscored the Falcons 24-15 in the second half, they still fell far short. It was a big night for senior quarterback Leland Horner who went 19 of 33 for 286 yards and three touchdowns, a solid QB rating of 103.9. Junior wideout Joel Blythe was on the receiving end of seven of the Horner completions, compiling 111 yards and a touchdown. Senior Ronnie Elam topped that with six catches for 156 yards and a pair of scores. On the ground, senior Mason Gilliam hauled the rock 14 times for 55 yards.

Game time for Friday night at Minster will be 7 p.m.