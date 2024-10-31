By Julia McCane-Knox

Join us for exciting and creative Storytime events at our libraries this November. Each session will focus on a letter of the Alphabet and feature fun songs, crafts, and stories, perfect for engaging young minds and sparking their imagination. Whether your little one is interested in ice cream, insects, or hats, we have a themed Storytime for everyone.

Ice Cream Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5 at the North Adams Library. We will sing “Icy, Creamy Ice Cream,” create a tissue paper ice cream cone, and listen to stories. Insects Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6 and at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 7 at the Manchester Library. We will sing the “Insect Song,” create a Q-tip-painted dragonfly, and listen to “I Love Insects” by Lizzy Rockwell.

Hats off to Hat Storytime! We will have two Hat Storytimes coming up. At 11 a.m on Wednesday, November 6 at the Peebles Library, we will sing and dance to “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” create a paper plate party hat, and listen to “You Must Bring a Hat!” by Simon Philip. At 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7 at the West Union Library, we will sing classic children’s songs, create a house letter craft and listen to “Do You Have a Hat?” by Eileen Spinelli. To continue the learning adventure at home, participants will receive Enrichment Kits, including book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

Need an after-school activity? Come to the library! Children aged 6 – 11 can join us for fun crafts and activities at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Peebles Library. We will have a smorgasbord of fun with DIY makerspace crafts, puzzles and activities. Alternatively, children can join us for Thanksgiving Price is Right at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 7 at the Manchester Library. Also, enjoy light refreshments and fun discussions with friends.

Attention all teens aged 12 – 18! Are you interested in a career in animation? Check out our Animation Studio program at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 7 at the North Adams Library. We will learn about the basics of animation, including character design, storytelling and digital animation techniques. You’ll also have the chance to create short animations and get feedback from other enthusiasts. As another option, teens can join us for Teen Game Time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9 at the West Union Library. Relax with friends as you play various games, including classic board games and Mario Kart.

In addition, families can show support for our local veterans by writing thank you cards from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, November 8,at the North Adams Library. You can give the cards to veterans you know or leave them with us to distribute.

Check out the above events and more on our website for more information or call your local library: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.