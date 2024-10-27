Press Release

State Senator Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) recently announced that the Village of Peebles in Adams County is receiving $110,800 from the Ohio Department of Transportation for the Nixon Avenue bridge replacement.

“It’s imperative our local communities keep our roads and bridges safe for residents,” Johnson said. “This investment by the state will allow the village to move forward with this necessary project.”

Funds for this project are provided by the department’s Municipal Bridge Program, which is awarding $12.4 million to eight projects in seven different communities in Ohio.

Senator Johnson represents the 14th District in the Ohio Senate, which encompasses all of Adams, Brown, Clermont, and Scioto counties.