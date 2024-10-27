Thomas Garland Newman, 75 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at his residence.

Tom was born on January 15, 1949 in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Coleman and Lucille (Grooms) Newman. Tom was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He earned his teaching degrees at Morehead State University and Xavier University. He took great pride in his work as a high school teacher. Tom also served as the coach for the high school girls’ basketball, softball, and cross-country teams during his teaching years. After his retirement, Tom enjoyed playing golf.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Perdue) Newman, whom he married on July 20, 1974. Tom also leaves his children, Natalie (Andy) Baucom of Peeblesand Tommy (Kristi) Newman of Chillicothe; as well as a sister, Marilyn Waddell of Peebles. Tom will be dearly missed by his four grandchildren, Charlee, Harper, Reese and Serena.

Family and friends paid their respects during visitation on Friday, October 25, 2024, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services were held the following morning, on Saturday, October 26, 2024, beginning at 11 a.m., also at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. A military graveside service by the Adams County Honor Guard followed at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.