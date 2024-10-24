By Mark Carpenter

District tournaments and North Adams soccer have become synonymous terms and the Green Devils success in Waverly has continued in this year’s postseason for Coach Kirk Bunn and his boys’ squad. With a pair of shutout victories in the Division V district quarterfinals and semifinals, the Devils again will find themselves playing for a district championship.

In an October 17 district quarterfinal match up with the Chesapeake Panthers, the Devils had no trouble moving on, cruising to a 6-0 victory. North Adams got two goals each from Beau Hesler and Jayden Reckers and single goals from Cameron McCann and Tristan Young and another shutout performance in goal from Jayce Rothwell as they advanced to the district semifinals.

Things got a bit tougher in Monday night’s district semifinal as North Adams faced a very solid Ironton St. Joseph team. With Rothwell up to the task again with 14 saves and goals from McCann and Reckers, the Devils punched their ticket to the district championship game with an exciting 2-0 victory.

Coach Bunn and his troops will now be back at Zane Trace High School this Saturday at 6 p.m. to battle for that district title. The #5 seeded Devils will look to upset #1 seeded Minford, who advanced to the finals with an 8-0 win over Peebles on Monday.