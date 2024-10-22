Daniel Wayne Naylor, Sr., 71, of West Union, Ohio, died September 10, 2024 at home. He was born November 22, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert Paul and Ruth Elizabeth (Plummer) Naylor; brother, David John; sister, Paulette Elaine Fenton; and niece, Susan Collen Fenton.

Daniel is survived by his significant other of 18 years, Pamela Elaine Guther; son, Daniel Wayne Naylor, Jr.; wife, Barbara of Georgetown; daughter, Sara Jean Peters and husband Jeremy of Troy; stepson, Randy Guther, who he raised since age five and Lilly McCarty; four grandchildren, Kayla Burnham and Nakoda of Gainesville, Florida, Daniel Ray Naylor and fiancé, Lexi Huthe of Fort Thomas, Kentucky and Alexandria and Marissa Peters of Troy; and step-grandson, Joey May of Felicity; brother, Steve Naylor and wife Geraldine of Winchester; sister, Beth Glenn and Carlos of Redington Shores, Florida; eight nieces; two great nephews; and many cousins, friends, and extended family members.

Daniel accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age. He was a carpenter by trade and also worked at Walmart for many years. He loved to hunt and fish, especially with his son, and leaves many special memories of their adventures. Daniel and Pam loved to hunt and fish together and caught many large catfish.

The Memorial Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. Pastor Paul Armacost will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

