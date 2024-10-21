Walter John Steinbrunner, 83, of West Union, Ohio, died Friday, October 11, 2024 at home. Walter was born April 2, 1941 in Fort Recovery, Ohio. He was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Anna (Knoth) Steinbrunner; brother, Ralph Steinbrunner; sisters, Shirley Rienhard and Regina (Virgil) Lange; children, Kari (Martin) Homan and Frank Steinbrunner; and grandsons, Cody Wehnes and Joseph Steinbrunner.

Walter is survived by wife of 61 years, Karen L. (Schmidt) Steinbrunner; children, Judy (Ed) Jackson, Betty Steinbrunner, Chris Steinbrunner, Theresa (John) Wycuff, Wally Steinbrunner, Tony (Amanda) Steinbrunner, Matt Steinbrunner, Adam Steinbrunner and Rose (Richard) Heddleston; 20 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local St. Vincent de Paul.

The visitation was held from 9 – 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2024 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2024 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in West Union

The Inurnment will be at the Schmidt Memorial Cemetery in Tiffin Township in Adams County at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.

