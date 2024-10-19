Media Release

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on October 18, 2024 at approximately 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 73 and Prospect Road, Washington Township, Highland County.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2011 Ford Focus, operated by Freddie A. Merrick, 54, of Peebles, Ohio was traveling westbound on Prospect Road. A 2013 Chevrolet Impala, operated by Tamara A. Frazer, 45, of Hillsboro, Ohio was traveling southbound on State Route 73. Mr. Merrick failed to stop at a stop sign and struck Ms. Frazer in the intersection. Mr. Merrick and Ms. Frazer both traveled off the right side of State Route 73 and came to final rest in the ditch.

Ms. Frazer was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Mr. Merrick sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to UC Medical Center via Air Evac.

There were two passengers in the Ford Focus at the time of the crash:

Renetta L. Tolle, 52, of Peebles, Ohio sustained minor injuries and was transported to Highland District Hospital.

Adrich T. E. May, 35, of Peebles, Ohio sustained serious injuries and was transported to Highland District Hospital.

Mr. Merrick was not wearing his seatbelt. Ms. Frazer was properly restrained.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Paint Creek EMS, Peebles EMS, Air Evac, and CareFlight.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.