By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

At the recent Southwest Region Fall Conference of the Ohio School Boards Association, held at the Laurel Oaks Career Center in Wilmington, Manchester Local School District Board President Troy Thatcher was honored with “The Al Kettlewell Award”. The award was received from the Southwest Region of the OSBA for Outstanding Boardmanship.

Thatcher was awarded the Aptitude and Recognition Awards, part of the OSBA Star Awards Program, for his continued dedication and commitment to the responsibility of being a model board member.

The OSBA Star Awards Program is designed to highlight a board members’ commitment and service to the students of their district. Four different awards are presented in the areas of service, training, aptitude and recognition.