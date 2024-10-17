By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

West Union resident and U.S. Army veteran Joe Rostine, who served in the Vietnam War, has been selected to participate in the Honor Flight program. On October 23, Rostine will travel to Washington, D.C., where he and other veterans will visit memorials honoring their service and sacrifices.

Rostine will join the Honor Flight Tri-State, based in Cincinnati, for the journey. The organization’s mission is to provide veterans with the opportunity to visit the nation’s capital and see the monuments dedicated to the conflicts in which they served. The program focuses on veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War who are 65 years of age or older, regardless of whether they served stateside or overseas. The program’s slogan, “We will leave no one behind,” underscores its commitment to honoring veterans from all branches of service.

Reflecting on his military journey, Rostine recalled how his initial plans changed when he tried to join the U.S. Navy. “I was going to join the Navy, but I was underweight,” he said. “So, I decided to join the Army instead.” The Army found him qualified, and soon after, he began basic training. His role as a stock control and accounting specialist involved processing diskettes and managing the printing of material release orders for vital repair parts needed in the field.

Rostine’s time in the Army spanned from May 1967 to May 1970, and during that period, he was deployed to Vietnam in December 1967, where he spent a full year before returning home in December 1968. His experiences in Vietnam were both challenging and memorable. “I was on board a Navy ship in 1968 when it took out an enemy ammunition depot,” Rostine said, recounting one of the more intense moments of his service. He also fondly remembered a rare break from the rigors of war, when he had the opportunity to swim in the South China Sea.

Rostine’s military service is part of a long family tradition. His uncle, Joseph L. Rostine, was killed in action during World War II, sacrificing his life for his country on July 2, 1944. The family’s deep connection to the military has made this Honor Flight experience even more meaningful for Rostine.

However, returning home from Vietnam was not an easy experience. The anti-war sentiment in the U.S. during that time led to widespread protests, and many veterans were met with hostility rather than appreciation. “I remember when we got back to the states, there were protests almost every day,” Rostine said. “Within six months of returning home, we were all being trained in riot control because of how many protests were happening.”

Despite those difficulties, Rostine has maintained a positive outlook and is looking forward to the chance to visit Washington, D.C., to see the memorials that commemorate the service of veterans from various conflicts. As part of the Honor Flight experience, Rostine and the other veterans will visit several significant landmarks, including the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. For many veterans, these trips offer a sense of closure and the opportunity to reflect on their service in a meaningful way.

“I think this is a very good program. It gives many veterans the chance to visit [the memorials] when they wouldn’t normally be able to,” Rostine said, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the Honor Flight.

Honor Flight was founded with the simple goal of transporting veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit their memorials. The organization’s first mission took place on May 21, 2005, when 12 World War II veterans from Ohio flew to the capital in small planes. Since then, the program has grown exponentially. Today, the Honor Flight Network transports approximately 22,500 veterans annually and has flown over 300,000 veterans to Washington, D.C., since its inception. The Tri-State chapter alone has flown over 6,000 veterans to the capital.

Honor Flight is more than just a trip; it is a day filled with honors and recognition that many veterans did not receive when they returned home from service. Veterans on the flight are often greeted with fanfare, from emotional welcomes at the memorials to a hero’s return when they land back home. The experience serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by veterans and the importance of preserving their legacy.

Local veterans or their family members interested in applying for Honor Flight can visit honorflighttristate.org to submit an application. Once an application is received, veterans are placed on a waiting list, with priority given to the oldest veterans and those with terminal illnesses. When a veteran reaches the top of the waiting list, they will be contacted via email to arrange their Honor Flight journey.

For Rostine, this trip offers a long-awaited chance to see the memorials dedicated to his generation’s service. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity,” he said, reflecting on the significance of the upcoming flight.