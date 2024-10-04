Betty L. Crank, age 94 of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at the Ohio Valley Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman. She was born December 17, 1929 in West Union, Ohio, daughter of the late George J. and Bessie Mae (Swearingen) Lucas. She retired as a secretary for Metropolitan Housing. She also was a member of the Wesley Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William A. Crank, Sr.; daughter, Sue Beville; brothers, William and George Lucas; son-in-law, Gaylen Roades; and brother-in-law, Logan Crank.

Betty is survived by children, William (Loraine) Crank. Jr. of Marion, Indiana, Keith (Barbara) Crank of Winchester, Ken (Tracy) Crank of Mt. Orab and Marilyn Roades of Winchester; sister, Marie Nixon of West Union; 15 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union with Dan Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wesley Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union or the Ohio Valley Hospice of Hope.

