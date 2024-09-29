News Release

The artwork of local seniors will be showcased at the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 42nd Annual Senior Citizens Art Show that will run through October 18 at the Bristol Village’s Glenn Activity Center, located at 625 East Fifth Street in Waverly, Ohio. The AAA7 recognizes Bristol Village for their partnership in hosting the event for the second year in a row.

Participants age 55 or older, who have entered artwork in the Show, will have these items on display at the Glenn Activity Center daily. The public is invited to visit at any time to see the artwork and also vote for the Show’s People’s Choice Award.

Examples of art categories that have been entered in the Show include acrylic, oil, pencil, photography, fabric and three-dimensional. Judging themes include abstract, animals and birds, cartoons, floral, landscape, portraits, seascape, and still life. In addition, an essay/poetry category is also featured with these entries included as part of the display. Participants in the variety of categories represent the counties served by the AAA7 which include Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

For more details about the Art Show, please call the Area Agency on Aging District 7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.