Press Release

UC Clermont will host a fall Open House on campus Wednesday, October 2 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

During the event, prospective students can preview academic programs, meet with faculty, tour campus and discuss financial aid with staff members who will be available to answer questions. The $50 application fee will be waived for anyone who applies for admission that evening.

Academic advising will also offer an information session on transitioning to UC Uptown at 5:30 p.m. in the Student Services Building, room 220, to discuss how students can seamlessly continue their studies after their time at UC Clermont.

All high school seniors who have an unweighted grade point average of 3.5 or higher are automatically eligible for a $2,500 UC Clermont Merit Scholarship. Students with at least a 3.8 GPA for eligible for a $3,000 Merit Scholarship. Students must apply and confirm their admission to the college by May 1 to receive the awards.

The Federal Application for Financial Student Aid (FAFSA) will be available to students Dec. 21 for the 2025-26 academic year.

UC Clermont offers low tuition, a convenient location, student support and access to a nationally recognized University of Cincinnati degree. The Open House is free and open to all prospective students and their families. Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to register in advance.

Learn more and register at ucclermont.edu/open-house. For questions or assistance with registration, call (513) 558-8316 or email clermont.admissions@uc.edu.