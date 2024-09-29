Funeral services for Jesse E. Newman, Jr. were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at the Faith Baptist Church in Kenton with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. Friends and family visited prior to the services at the church. Burial tppk place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at the White Oak Cemetery in Blue Creek, Ohio.

Jesse Earl Newman Jr. age 85, of Kenton, Ohio passed away peacefully at the Marion General Hospital on September 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Jesse was a man of deep compassion and unwavering integrity. His relationship with his Savior was first and foremost, which overflowed into every aspect of his life. Everyone who came in contact with him experienced his unconditional love that came from God, his father.

Jesse was born on March 25, 1939, in West Union, Ohio to the late Jesse Earl Newman Sr. and Helen Ruth (Fronk) Newman. He received his high school diploma from Jefferson High School, Class of 1957. Jesse married the love of his life in 1961, Mary Ruth Jones. Jesse volunteered for the draft to serve in the United States Army within the 52nd Artillery. After his military service, Jesse and Mary moved to Medina, Ohio where Jesse began working at the Chevrolet Plant. While in Medina Jesse and Mary became members of the First Baptist Church in Medina where Jesse served as a deacon. In 1982, they ventured into entrepreneurship, moving to Kenton, and becoming owner and operator of the Carpet Nook, as well as owner and manager of several apartments. Until his death. Jesse served as a deacon at the Faith Baptist Church in Kenton where Mary and Jesse have been members for over 40 years.

He leaves behind a loving family including his wife of 63 years, Mary Ruth; daughters, Anita Newman Morris and Rita Newman Casper, along with their spouses; Jay Morris and Randall Casper; sisters, Betty Palazzo (Anthony), Audrey Dotson (Eddie), Shirley LaWarre, Sandra Quillin (Marlin), and brother-in-law, Dean Frost. Jesse was also a proud grandfather to five grandchildren, Benjamin Morris (Hien), Rachael Wilson (Adam), Andrew Morris (Rebekah) Samantha Morris, Sarah Vanhorn (Josh) and seven great grandchildren, who will miss his guidance and love dearly; and a sister-in-law, Judy Jones.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Earl Newman Sr. and Helen Ruth (Fronk) Newman as well as his sisters, Mary Reed (Volley) and Linda Frost and brothers-in-law; Jack Lawarre, Samuel Jones and Bob Jones.

The funeral arrangements were handled by Price-McElroy Funeral Home, located in Kenton, Ohio 43326. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jess’s memory can be made to Faith Baptist Church, 402 E. Forest Road. Kenton, Ohio 43326, or the Gideons International. Honoring his lifelong commitment of faith and community.

Jesse’s legacy of service, faith, and love remains a beacon for all who knew him. His life is a profound reminder tha integrity and love found in his relationship with Jesus Christ can profoundly impact the world.