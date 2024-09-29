Orville M. Hughes, age 87 of Sevierville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Orville was a member and Elder of Gateway Christian Church near Sevierville. He retired from Heekin Can/Ball Manufacturing after 39 years of service. He was an avid bluegrass musician and follower and loved playing mandolin and guitar and singing with others when he lived in Adams County, Ohio, and, more recently, in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Orville was preceded in death by his parents, Orville K. and Gertrude (O’Cull) Hughes, and brothers Eugene Hughes of West Union, Ohio and Duard Hughes of Seaman, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife, Sondra L. Hughes; children, Michael L. Hughes (Karen) of Winchester, Ohio, Cynthia L. Cannon (Tim) of Bethel, Ohio, Melissa G. Danbury (Patrick) of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Shawn L. Gill (Chuck) of Brown County, Ohio and John E. Sullivan (Tracy) of Lake Waynoka, Ohio; as well as 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and his sister Evelyn Salyers of Amelia, Ohio.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Peebles, Ohio.

