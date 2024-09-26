Program thriving in Adams County

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The GRIT Program (Growing Rural Independence Together) is now available in 32 Appalachian Ohio counties, but its roots are in Adams County. Co-founded by Adams County Drug Coalition Chairman Randy Chandler, GRIT has expanded rapidly in recent years.

According to information on gritohio.org, the mission of GRIT is to build a high-demand workforce and stimulate economic growth through a collaborative approach. The coalition brings together organizations such as OhioMeansJobs (OMJ), common pleas and drug courts, K-12 school systems, community colleges and universities, economic development agencies, the Ohio Department of Jobs & Family Services (ODJFS), drug treatment providers, businesses, and other nonprofits. The program also leverages local, state, and federal funds to achieve its goals.

All schools in Adams County participate in GRIT and high school students can take the Future Plans assessment as a sophmore, junior, and senior. The assessment is one of the program’s key tools for matching individuals with job opportunities and is used to evaluate participants’ skills, interests, and work values, then aligns them with career options that fit their strengths.

“I met Dr. Denise Reading, the owner of the tools we use with GRIT, at an event in 2018,” Chandler shared. “I saw how these tools could be used to benefit our community—especially for youth, those dealing with addiction, and parents wanting to improve their lives and households.”

Chandler prioritized the youth and organized a presentation of the Future Plans assessment by Dr. Reading for representatives of the Adams County Ohio Valley School District, Manchester Local School District, and OMJ. This led to the conception of the GRIT Program.

“Everyone saw the same potential in the tools, and that’s how GRIT started,” Chandler said.

As GRIT expanded, Chandler stepped back from day-to-day involvement but remains confident in its leadership. “I’m okay with that. They have good people leading, more people joining, and strong representation from Adams County,” Chandler told The People’s Defender.

GRIT’s success is built on official partnerships within the community, a network of like-minded individuals, and local collaborations. North Adams graduate and GRIT participant Wylie Shipley, now Advocacy and Public Relations Coordinator at Future Plans, is one of the program’s success stories.

“A huge part of GRIT was identifying the great people and resources in Adams County,” Shipley said. “There are funds available, but it’s about learning how to access them and raising awareness of these resources in our community.”

GRIT thrives in each county by connecting people with local resources, building business partnerships, and supporting local businesses and schools. While the program primarily focuses on youth, it also offers resources for adults. Regardless of age or student status, the first step for participants is the same—completing the Future Plans assessment, which is available at gritohio.org. The assessment results remain accessible for review after completion.

“The assessment reinforces what an individual is good at, aligns their skills with a suitable career, and helps build confidence,” Shipley explained. “The GRIT Project provides resources and partners with OMJ and local businesses to facilitate employment opportunities.”

GRIT offers more than just the Future Plans assessment—it provides internships, summer programs for high school students, one-on-one career coaching, identifies funding opportunities, and helps participants create a plan to achieve their goals.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work has gained traction in rural communities. GRIT recognizes this trend, as well as the challenges of limited internet access in these areas. To address this, GRIT has established programs to educate participants about remote work and has set up remote work centers, including in Adams County.

“Our mission with GRIT is to help individuals escape poverty, gain a sense of fulfillment and confidence, and achieve financial stability for themselves and their families,” Shipley explained. “We want to empower individuals and highlight opportunities for growth.”

For more information about the GRIT Program, visit www.gritohio.org. For information about the Future Plans Assessment and other programs, visit futureplans.org.