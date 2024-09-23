William “Bill” Shelby Jr., 92 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hospice of Hope Nursing Home, in Seaman, Ohio.

Bill was born on March 26, 1932, in Seaman, Ohio, the son of the late Evelyn (Hanning) and William Shelby Sr. Bill was a veteran of the United States Air Force of the Korean conflict. He owned and operated Shelby Oil Company. Bill attended the Seaman Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the Winchester Masonic Lodge #236, the Adams County Pilot Association, Seaman Village Council, First State Bank Board of Directors, Shriners Valley of Cincinnati, the Adams County Children Services Board and the Wrightsville Boat Club.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Grace Shelby. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Kelly) Shelby, of Seaman, whom he married on December 27, 1960. Along with his son, William Shelby III, of Seaman and his niece, Karmen Singleton, of Cincinnati. Bill is also survived by the families of Nancy and Troy Moon; Shelby Comberger and Sonnega Marc; Jarrod and Abbey Boone; David and Dell York; Steiner Norheim; and Jon Magnusson, as well as vast extended family and very special friends.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, September 27, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home (Lewis-Sullivan Chapel), in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held the following day, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, beginning at 11:00 am, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home (Lewis-Sullivan Chapel), in Seaman. Michael Hughes will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Tranquility Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home (Lewis-Sullivan Chapel).