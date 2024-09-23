Gregory Alen Grooms, 62, of West Union, Ohio died Friday, May 17, 2024 at Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union. He was born February 6, 1962 in West Union. He was preceded by parents, Wilbur Lawrence Grooms and Billie Agnes (Barrett) Grooms of Seaman; and one brother, Lawrence Grooms.

Gregory is survived by loving wife, Rachel R. Grooms of West Union; two sons: Alen Grooms and Matthew Grooms; stepson, Nishko Kimberly; two daughters: Andrea Chamblin and Heather Linville; two brothers: Bill Grooms and Stephen Grooms; one sister, Kathy Setty; 14 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Gregory was a roofer and a U.S. Army Veteran.

A Memorial and Military Service will be at 11 AM Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Adams

Lake State Park in West Union. The Adams County Honor Guard will perform the military service.