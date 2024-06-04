April 2-18, 2024

Jesurrun LLC, Donald Parnell to Todd Bunnell, Pamela Bunnell, Liberty Twp, 16.038 ac., Sprigg Twp, 4.465 ac.

Kimmy Rogers Trustee, Gayle Dianna Rogers Trustee, Kimmy Rogers Revocable Family Trust, Kimmy Rogers, Kimmy R. Rogers, Diane Rogers, Gaye Dianna Rogers to Aaron Mathew Walters, Manchester Village, 0.286 ac., lot 73, Manchester Village, 0.061 ac., lot 73

Anita Ann Kirker Dec’d to Trina Sparks, Sanford Sparks, Winchester Twp, 3.42 ac.

Robert Davis, Jennifer Davis to Sierra Stone, Franklin Twp, 3.015 ac., Franklin Twp, 3.015 ac.

Scott McFarland, Rhonda McFarland to Mark A. Reinhard, Carol J. Reinhard, West Union Village,0.971 ac., West Union Village, 0.979 ac.

Mortgage Assets Management LLC, Reverse Mortgage Solutions to Daniel Ridgeway, West Union Village, 1.011 ac.

Cole Riddle LLC, Kent C. Cole, Jerry Clifford Riddle, Jerry C. Riddle to Robert McMahan, Liberty Twp, 43.580 ac.

Diana Heeter, David Heeter to Jason Hafer, Oliver Twp, 3.101 ac.

Lucky L. Smart, Homer Lane Smart, Larry L. Smart, Jeremy L. Smart, Amanda J. Smart to Jeremy L. Smart, Amanda J. Smart, Bratton Twp, 97.155 ac.

Darrel D. McKenzie Dec’d to Shirley McKenzie, Scott Twp, 4.966 ac.

Carl Dean Trotter, Holly V. Trotter to Robert Dale Holsinger, Rosa Lee Holsinger, West Union Village, 0.33 ac.

JFZ Properties LLC, Zachary Yahya to Gary Albert Gruber, Meigs Twp, 10.592 ac.

Frank Horvath, Frank J. Horvath to Nancy Henderickson, Nancy Horvath, Nancy I. Horvath, Winchester Twp, 6.372 ac., Winchester Twp, 3.327 ac., Winchester Twp, 0.134 ac. lot 23

Christina D. Jackson to Christina D. Jackson, Terry Johnson, West Union Village, 0.344 ac.

Purdin Enterprises LLC to James D. Mast, Tiffin Twp, 2.447 ac., Tiffin Twp, 0.686 ac.

Adam Pownall, Megan Pownall to Dan Shupert, Tracy Shupert, Winchester Twp, 10.000 ac.

Cole Wagner to Lowell Wesley Wagner, Betty K. Wagner, Winchester Twp, 5.001 ac.

Sherry Barr, Dana Barr to Sherry Barr, Dana Barr, Tiffin Twp, 4.000 ac., Tiffin Twp, 2.000 ac.

Joshua Horn, Jennifer Horn to Joshua Horn, Jennifer Horn, Oliver Twp, 3.508 ac.

Nancy L. Horvath, Nancy Horvath to Frank Horvath, Frank J. Horvath, West Union Village, 0.14 ac., lot 1, West Union Village, 0.305 ac., Tiffin Twp, 1.0630 ac., Wayne Twp, 1.953 ac., Wayne Twp, 0.047 ac.

Core Agriculture Partners LLC to Anderson FC Investments, Scott Twp, 59.808 ac., Scott Twp, 10.188 ac., Scott Twp, 11.939 ac.

Sallie Ortha Dec’d, Sallie A. Ortha Dec’d to Mark Ross, Meigs Twp, 5.000 ac.

Cory Hedrick, Sophia Johnson to Cory Hedrick, Peebles Village, 0.1763 ac., lot 2

Hamerkop Development LLC, Ronald Froh, Ron Froh to Steelfly LLC, Sprigg Twp, 88.648 ac., Sprigg Twp, 92.4749 ac., Sprigg Twp, 180.7651 ac., 83.314 ac. in Brown Co

Larry R. Combess, Sandra J. Combess to Adam Meadows, Heather Meadows, Wayne Twp, 76.92 ac.

Gregory A. Sheanshang Dec’d to John E. Barnes Trustee, Gregory A. Sheanshang Revocable Trust, Sprigg Twp, 217.084 ac., 16.379 ac. in Brown Co

Larry D. Shiveley, Patricia A. Shiveley to Carey Shiveley, Rebecca Shiveley, Peebles Village, 0.336 ac.

David Keith Staten, Brenda Lee Staten, David K. Staten to Megan Renae Stepp, West Union Village, 0.217 ac. , lot 23

Billy Roy Vice II, Roy William Vice II, Angela Mae Vice, Angela May Vice to James Bradley Harper, Kelsey Burns Harper, Monroe Twp, 5.00 ac.

Pete M. Rigdon to Austin Jacob Tyler Hughes, Keisha Pearl Hughes, Manchester Village, 1.060 ac.

Margaret Mae Ruth Ann Hoff Trustee, Trygve Walter Hoff Trustee, Elford & Margaret Lautenbach Hoff Family Revocable Trust to Margaret Mae Ruth Ann Hoff Trustee, Trygve Walter Hoff Trustee, Hoff Farm Trust, Tiffin Twp, 6.258 ac., Tiffin Twp, 237.029 ac.

Kayla Minton to Lakeview Loan Servicing, Manchester Village, 0.124 ac.

Jason J. Hayslip, Angela Hayslip to Purdin Enterprises LLC, West Union Village, 0.115 ac., West Union Village, 0.115 ac., West Union Village, 0.115 ac., West Union Village, 0.115 ac., West Union Village, 0.115 ac., West Union Village, 0.115 ac.

April 19-25, 2024

David W. Hughes to Brenda Abbott LTD, Seaman Village, 0.310 ac.

Deborah Kohlruss by POA to CRD Property Holdings LLC, Liberty Twp, 69.357 ac.

Phillip R. Cox to Deborah Kohlruss, Liberty Twp, 69.357 ac.

Angela Dawn Jordan, Howard A. Jordan, Angela Jordan, Howard Jordan to Patrick Lee Green, Kelly Jo Congrove, Sprigg Twp, 0.365 ac.

Patsy Shields to Ranee Shields, Joshua Young, Coty Storer, Meigs Twp, 2.000 ac.

James Dewey Naylor Dec’d to Harriett Naylor, John A. Naylor, Linda Sue Naylor, Sprigg Twp, 1.028 ac., lots 6, 7 8, 26, 27, & 28, Sprigg Twp, 0.22 ac., lot 29, Sprigg Twp, 0.1873 ac., lot 24, Liberty Twp, 40.00 ac., Sprigg Twp, 0.165 ac., lot 42, Sprigg Twp, 0.7052 ac., lot 12, 13, 14 , & 15, Sprigg Twp, 0.165 ac., lot 9, Sprigg Twp, 0.057 ac., lot 8

Purdin Enterprises LLC, Samuel Purdin to Billy Roy Vice II, Tiffin Twp, 5.015 ac.

Gary Wayne Stone, Gary W. Stone to Holly Trotter, Gary Wayne Stone, Gary W. Stone, Meigs Twp,. 4.836 ac., Meigs Twp, 80.281 ac., Meigs Twp, 0.74 ac.

Deca Management Inc, DECA to Mark Salmons, Toni Salmons, Meigs Twp, 1.260 ac.

Deana L. Stevens to Ted A. Stevens to Nancy Clelland, Franklin Twp, 5.582 ac.

Freeman R. Yutzy, Erma Yutzy, Erma E. Yutzy to Mervin C. Hilty, Amanda S. Hilty, Wayne Twp, 13.972 ac.

Arthur E. Young, Nyla S. Young to Elizabeth A. Neal Trustee, Young Preservation Trust, Jefferson Twp, 1.875 ac., Jefferson Twp, 16.81 ac.

Tracy Stephenson to Ashley N. Flagge, Jefferson Twp, 1.15 ac.

Mary A. Brown, Michael H. Brown to Micheal H. Brown, Mary A. Brown, Meigs Twp, 9.000 ac.

Donald Sparks to Adams County Land Reutilization Corporation, Peebles Village, 0.207 ac., lot 16, & 17

Phillip T. Burton Dec’d to Donald W. Snyder Trustee, Linda F. Snyder Trustee, Donald W. Snyder & Linda F. Snyder Revocable Living Trust, Sprigg Twp, 166.093 ac.

Donald W. Snyder Trustee, Linda F. Snyder Trustee, Donald W. Snyder & Linda F. Snyder Revocable Living Trust to Rod G. Porter, Tiffin Twp, 237.407 ac.

David Heeter, Diana Heeter to Jason Hafer, Oliver Twp, 2.000 ac.

Dennis Miles to Marcus Bradley, Amy Bradley, Wayne Twp, 5.637 ac.

Lucius Merrill Jr to Paul Blevins, Sprigg Twp, 1.349 ac., Sprigg Twp, 0.730 ac.

Florence Bryson, Florence E. Bryson to Janet S. Brammer Trustee, Florence E. Bryson Irrevocable Trust, Winchester Village, 0.321 ac., lot 49, 51, 53 & 55

Raymond J. Blazer Jr, Diane M. Blazer to Bostic Land Co LLC, Franklin Twp, 5.359 ac.

Nature Conservancy to State of Ohio, Department of Natural Resources, Green Twp, 25.809 ac., Green Twp, 32.736 ac., Green Twp, 34.978 ac., Green Twp, 20.264 ac., Green Twp, 13.735 ac., Green Twp, 65.167 ac., 55.559 ac in Scioto County

Michael Freels Jr, Bobbie Jo Freels, Michael L. Freels Jr to Equity Trust Company, Chris Peterson IRA, Meigs, 20.02 ac.

Bennett A. Schmidt Dec’d to Roger Schmidt, Lisa Jones, Kevin A. Schmidt, Michael Schmidt, Lori Huffman, Tiffin Twp, 2.567 ac., Tiffin Twp, 2.304 ac., Tiffin Twp, 3.159 ac. Tiffin Twp, 3.318 ac.

April 26- May 2 , 2024

Ashton Arianna Inskeep to Jerri Lynn Adams, West Union Village, 0.161 ac.

Kristine A. Blakeman to Christopher W. Hamilton, Kathleen A. Hamilton, Green Twp, 5.00 ac.

Danny D. Johnson, Sheila Gayle Johnson, Shiela Gail Johnson to Nevaeh Katzenbach, Bratton Twp, 3.470 ac.

Justin S. Greenlee, Justin Greenlee, Amanda J. Greenlee, Amanda Greenlee to Justin S. Greenlee, Amanda J. Greenlee, Liberty Twp, 55.316 ac.

Equity Trust Company, Thomas Partin IRA to Hanna Crawford, Sprigg Twp, 1.000 ac.

Kenneth Carl Markins, Donna Markins to Brian Jacob Alexander, Brittany Marie Alexander, Brittany Marie Stephenson, West Union Village, 0.173 ac.

Louis Highfield, Brenda Highfield to Louis Highfield, Brenda Highland, Manchester Village, 0.354 ac.

Bobbi Grooms, Bobbi J. Grooms to Steven P. Cacaro Trustee, Steven P. Cacaro Trust, Tiffin Twp, 40.879 ac.

Robin Elliott to Jeremy Caldwell, Peebles Village, 0.186 ac.

Rodney H. Kersey to Carley Buchanan, Justice Buchanan, Brush Creek Twp, 1.498 ac.

Darren L. Polley, Lola A. Polley to Freedom Mortgage Corp, Wayne Twp, 2.233 ac., Wayne Twp, 4.070 ac.

Stephen E. Shearer, Wilma J. Shearer to Jeffrey S. Stacey, Joanna D. Stacey, Liberty Twp, 30.000 ac.

Purdin Enterprises LLC, Samuel Purdin to CC Acres LLC, West Union Village, 0.115 ac., West Union Village, 0.115 ac., West Union Village, 0.115 ac., West Union Village, 0.115 ac., West Union Village, 0.115 ac., West Union Village, 0.115 ac.

Hurdle Holdings LLC to Robert L. Drake, Wayne Twp, 5.739 ac.

Frank B. Roush to Chelsee Young, Manchester Village, 0.097 ac., lots 274 & 275

Scott McMahan, Jennifer McMahan to Joseph M. Polley, West Union Village, 0.202 ac., lot 101, West Union Village, 0.02 ac., lot 101, West Union Village, 0.164 ac., lot 102, Tiffin Twp, 0.231 ac., Tiffin Twp, 0.409 ac., Tiffin Twp, 0.934 ac.

Josiah Willis, Tekoa Willis to Tekoa Properties LLC, Peebles Village, 0.165 ac., lot 68

Mark Ross, Shona Ross to Mark Ross, Shona Ross, Meigs Twp, 5.000 ac.

Steelfly LLC, Paul Ziady to Energy Strike LLC, Sprigg Twp, 88.648 ac., Sprigg Twp, 92.4749 ac., Sprigg Twp, 180.7651 ac.

Susie Heppard, Evelyn Heppard to Matthew T. Nichols, Abigail L. Nichols, Peebles Village, 0.283 ac., lot 94

Schlabach Construction LLC, Mark Schlabach to Steven Groves, Shuri Groves, Wayne Twp, 2.140 ac.

Jeffrey Powers, Karen J. Powers to John Croswell, Carrie Farmer Croswell, Sprigg Twp, 11.102 ac.

JB Capital LLC, Matthew G. Kremser, Meghan Kremser to MP Orchard LLC, Brush Creek Twp, 65.158 ac.

Joseph S. McClanahan to Brandon Kalman, West Union Village, 0.306 ac., lots 34 & 35

Rodney H. Kersey to Baron S. Marlow, West Union Village, 0.455 ac.

Ann Marie Poole, Ann Marie Dove, Benjamin Erick Dove to Colton Trey Spears, Monroe Twp, 1.000 ac.

Wayne Setty to Abigail A. Neal, Brian K. Neal, Meigs Twp, 3.553 ac.

Laurie Waldron, Ronnie Waldron to Laurie Waldron, Ronnie Waldron, West Union Village, 0.355 ac., lot 5

Ronald Lynch, Nadine Lynch to Ronald B. Lynch, Laronda D. Lynch, Dustin S. Lynch, Tiffin Twp, 1.00 ac., Tiffin Twp, 5.74 ac.

Jerry W. Stricklett, Tamatha S. Stricklett to Dana Norman, Monroe Twp, 1.3677 ac.

David G. Michael, Melissa H. Michael to Brent Shupert, Bethany L. Shupert, Scott Twp, 65.000 ac.

Thomas Dartnall, Rebecca Dartnall to Kiersten Makayla Rowe, Keirsten Rowe, West Union Village, 0.060 ac., lot 101

Hamerkop Development LLC, Ronald Froh, Ron Froh to Steelfly LLC, Sprigg Twp, 88.648 ac., Sprigg Twp, 92.4749 ac., Sprigg Twp, 180.7651 ac.

US Bank to David Osborne Jr, Brush Creek Twp, 1.00 ac.

Ruth Ann Caudill to John Michael Caudill, Meigs Twp, 2.000 ac.

May 3-9, 2024

Jamey Renea Whitaker to Jamey Renea Whitaker, David Furguson, Sprigg Twp, 1.317 ac.

Homer Lane Smart, Homer Smart to Jeremy Smart, Amanda Smart, Bratton Twp ,1.000 ac.

Shirley Lucille Thompson Dec’d, Shirley L. Thompson Dec’d to Lonnie O. Thompson, Larry Thompson, Winchester Twp, 1.00 ac., Winchester Twp, 6.500 ac.

Gary Rowland to Austin L. Bro, Sarah M. Bro, Winchester Village, 0.152 ac., lot 41

Deborah L. Davis Trustee, Deborah Davis Trustee, Georgia A. Seabolt Trust to Paul Grodecki, Debra S. Grodecki, Tiffin Twp, 35.654 ac.

Terry L. DeMint, Harriet A. DeMint to Terry L. DeMint Trustee, Harriet A. DeMint Trustee, DeMint Family Living Trust, West Union Village, 0.221 ac., lot 27

Robbin Poole to David Staten, Brenda Staten, West Union Village, 0.214 ac.

US Bank National Trustee by POA, Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust top Jacob Ruggles, Manchester Village, 0.11 ac., Lot 702, Manchester Village, 0.14 ac., lot 704

Rosella J. Phipps to Scott J. Flannery, Tiffin Twp, 2.91 ac.

Jacob Stephenson, Jacob Lowe to Brandon Stephenson, Franklin Twp, 1.48 ac.

Shirley C. Ayres Dec’d to Larry Ayres, Sprigg Twp, 42.500 ac.

Rosie Young, Rosalie Young to Rachel D. Young, Tiffin Twp, 5.271 ac.

John B. Howard to Tina R. Brown, Liberty Twp, 5.271 ac.

Mary Clifford to Ronnie Hopkins, Patricia Hopkins, West Union Village, 0.276 ac.

David E. Nicholas, Vernona J. Nicholas to David E. Nicholas Trustee, Michael B. Nicholas, David E. Nicholas Family Trust, Franklin Twp, 1.61 ac., Franklin Twp, 19.765 ac. Franklin Twp, 20.108 ac., Franklin Twp, 80.665 ac.

Robert N. Sorenson, Cynthia D. Sorenson to Guy L. Patton, Angel M. Patton, Kelsey Stegemoler, Tiffin Twp, 15.187 ac.

Matthew Philip Barter, Kellie Barter to Joshua Clayton, Scott Twp, 3.00 ac., Scott Twp, 28.378 ac., Scott Twp, 13.248 ac., Scott Twp, 18.792 ac., Scott Twp, 2.688 ac.

Jeni Schoonover, Kevin Schoonover to CRD Property Holdings LLC, West Union Village, 0.027 ac., lot 67

Ruby J. Egnor, Ruby Joyce Egnor to Ruby J. Egnor, Darlene Rhodes, Brush Creek Twp, 1.00 ac.

Jeremy Caldwell to Jeremy Caldwell, Liberty Twp, 21.135 ac.

Harley H. Yoder, Loretta K. Yoder to Harley H. Yoder, Loretta K. Yoder, Oliver Twp, 18.221 ac.

Cloe Gaffin by POA to Betty J. Shriver, Wanda S. Massie, Peebles Village, 0.169 ac., lot 1

Rachel D. Young, Rachel Young to Daisee C. Young, West Union Village, 0.193 ac., lot 2

Thomas Partin, Melissa Partin to Lauren Partin, West Union Village, 0.086 ac., lot 11 & 12

Property Works to Lauren Partin, West Union Village, 0.086 ac., lot 11

Thomas Partin, Melissa Partin to Lauren Partin, West Union Village, 0.379 ac., lots 7 & 8

Thomas Partin, Melissa Partin to Lauren Partin, Peebles Village, 0.380 ac.

Heather James, Jeremy Burns, Philip Myers, Peebles Village, 0.165 ac., lot 105

Luke Petters to Luke Fetters, Madison Hamilton, Peebles Village, 0.165 ac., lot 117

Arvin C. White Jr to Arvin C. White Jr, Beverly A. Wardlow, Wayne Twp, 0.500 ac.

Joann M. Sicz Dec’d to Denielle M. Sicz Trustee, Joann M. Sicz Revocable Living Trust, Sprigg Twp, 38.943 ac.

Ronald Marcum, Linda L. Marcum to Haley A. White, Colton L. White, Jefferson Twp, 1.965 ac.

Mattie White Dec’d to Arvin C. White Jr, Wayne Twp, 0.500 ac.

Connie L. Hancock Dec’d to Brian E. Hancock, Brian E. Hancock Dec’d, Seaman Village, 0.172 ac., lot 5, Seaman Village, 0.086 ac., lot 4, Seaman Village, 0.11 ac., lots 6, 7 & 8

May 13-16, 2024

Edward C. Magee, Edward Magee to SGE Capital LLC, Meigs Twp, 6.602 ac.

Jonda Roseanna Evans, Darel Lee Miranda, Carmen Shivener, Jacqueline Evans, Vicki Miranda, Bradford Evans to Larry Miranda, Jefferson Twp, 6.161 ac.

Kayla M. Newman, Kayla M. Harrel, Leslie M. Harrel to Patricia Ann OHusky, Bratton Twp, 4.719 ac.

Nathan Skaggs IRA, Equity Trust Company to Thomas Partin IRA, Equity Trust Company, Tiffin Twp, 4.860 ac.

Bonita Esther Haas Dec’d to Rebecca L. Mitchell, Tiffin Twp, 6.072 ac.

Linda J. Shelton to Brennen M. Smith, Kathleen L. Smith, Sprigg Twp, 0.780 ac., Sprigg Twp, 34.654 ac., 50.312 ac. in Brown Co

Carole Ann Fangman, Carole Chain Fangman to Carole A. Fangman Trustee, Melanie M. Fangman Trustee, Carole A. Fangman Trust, Jefferson Twp, 12.57 ac.

Andrew R. Culbertson to Messianic Refuge, Monroe Twp, 7.000 ac.

James Hayslip, Deborah Hayslip to Jennifer Free, Matthew Hayslip, Brush Creek Twp, 1.10 ac.

Sue Hord to William Patrick Baldwin, Penny S. Baldwin, Scott Twp, 51.451 ac., Scott Twp, 34.250 ac.

Brock J. Henderson to Stephanie Davis Trustee, Stephanie Davis Trust, Winchester Village, 0.595 ac.

Erica M. Hackworth to Lakeview Loan Servicing, West Union Village, 0.36 ac.

Dewey F. Sweet Dec’d to Rosalie R. Copas, Darrin H. Davis, Tiffin Twp, 0.97 ac.

Jonathan P. Baker, Ronnie D. Baker, Sandra L. Baker to Jonathan P. Baker, Ronnie D. Baker, Meigs Twp, 31.748 ac.

John Chad Caldwell, Katherine L. Jones, Michael Jones to Brandon Schumacher, Tiffin Twp, 24.586 ac.

David A. Moore, David Moore, Anna Marie Moore, Marie Moore to David A. Moore Trustee, Marie Moore Trustee, David & Marie Moore Living Trust, Green Twp,12.008 ac., Green Twp, 23.234 ac., Green Twp, 28.215 ac., Green Twp, 594.939 ac.,. Green Twp, 68.00 ac., Green Twp, 64.925 ac.

Cynthia Russell to Lewis A. Yutzy Trustee, Susanna W. Yutzy Trustee, Lewis Yutzy Family Trust, Oliver Twp, 4.000 ac.

John L. Hayslip, Gina L. Hayslip to Michael A. Ellis, Eric M. Ellis, Brush Creek Twp, 5.847 ac.

Michael A. Ellis, Eric M. Ellis, Kelly Ellis, Kelly M. Ellis to John L. Hayslip, Gina L. Hayslip, Brush Creek Twp, 5.847 ac.

Eric Mefford, Heilery Mefford, Eric Lee Mefford to Anthony M. Richendollar, Kate Marie Richendollar, Scott Twp, 23.89 ac.

Teresa L. Pritchlett to James OHara, Molly Defosse, Sprigg Twp, 1.004 ac.

Thomas Partin by POA, Melissa Partin by POA to George Hesler, Winchester Twp, 1.500 ac., lot 8

Denielle M. Sicz Trustee, Joann M. Sicz Revocable Living Trust to James C. Sicz, Denielle M. Sicz, Sprigg Twp, Sprigg Twp, 38.943 ac.

Adam Swackhammer, Caitlyn Baldwin to James Aaron Grooms Jr, Winchester Twp, 1.318 ac.

Harmon Properties & Investments, Derek Harmon, Bethany Harmon to JB Capital LLC, Sprigg Twp, 44.3930 ac., Sprigg Twp, 7.3634 ac., 0.2600 ac. in Brown Co.

Vickie Penn Dec’d to John Penn, Meigs Twp, 140.973 ac., Meigs Twp, 159.523 ac., Meigs Twp, 52.907 ac., Meigs Twp, 50.007 ac., Meigs Twp, 12.030 ac., Meigs Twp, 22.14 ac., Meigs Twp, 7.53 ac.

May 17-23,2024

Jodi L. Stephens Trustee, William D. Auxier Trustee, W. Douglas Auxier Trust to William D. Auxier, Beth Ann Auxier, Meigs Twp, 2.036 ac.

Shamika Johnson, Carol Sogoba to Phillip Cox, Liberty Twp, 1.001 ac.

Vernon Rawls to Phillip Cox, Liberty Twp, 1.170 ac.

Roxanne Hughes Trustee, Ronald M. Hughes Trustee, Hughes Family Trust to Larry R. Combess, Sandra J. Combess, West Union Village, 0.413 ac., lot 79, 80 & 81

Gary L. Geeslin, Teresa Geeslin to Gary L. Geeslin, Teresa A. Geeslin, Seaman Village, 0.139 ac., lot 14, 15, 16, 17 & 18, Seaman Village, 3.2725 ac., lot 57-80, Scott Twp, 3.2142 ac., Seaman Village, 0.26 ac., Seaman Village, 2.315 ac., Seaman Village, 0.653 ac., Seaman Village, 0.086 ac., Seaman Village, 0.42 ac., Seaman Village, 0.81 ac., Seaman Village, 0.113 ac.

Garine W. Shoemaker, Rebecca S. Shoemaker to Gary L. Geeslin, Teresa A. Geeslin, Seaman Village, 0.139 ac., lot 14, 15, 16,, 17 & 18, Seaman Village, 3.2735 ac., lot 57-80, Scott Twp, 3.2142 ac., Seaman Village, 0.26 ac., Seaman Village, 2.315 ac., Seaman Village, 0.653 ac., Seaman Village, 0.086 ac., Seaman Village, 0.42 ac., Seaman Village, 0.81 ac., Seaman Village, 0.113 ac.

Jason Wayne Shelton, Michelle Yvette Shelton to Abbott Family Holdings LLC, Jefferson Twp, 0.045 ac.

Abbott Family Holdings LLC, Deborah L. Abbott to Jason Wayne Shelton, Jefferson Twp, 0.045 ac.

Thomas A. Martinkovic, Shuyuan Martinkovic to Martinkovic Farms, Jefferson Twp, 119.426 ac., Brush Creek Twp, 17.311 ac., Brush Creek Twp, 5.604 ac., Jefferson Twp, 4.627 ac.

John Newman to Rhonda Stahl, Peebles Village, 0.165 ac., lot 56

David W. Heck Trustee, William R. Heck Trust to David W. Heck, Brush Creek Twp, 190.095 ac.

David W. Heck Trustee, William R. Heck Trust to Julia M. Sharp, Brush Creek Twp, 84.85 ac.

Georgia Woolard Dec’d to Sue Dryden, William G. Woolard Jr Dec’d, Billie Jo Goodwin, Callie Ward, Manchester Village, 0.14 ac., lot 728

Chad Perdue, Jennifer Perdue to James L. Setty Jr, Amy L. Setty, Franklin Twp, 0.198 ac., lot 26

Wheat Ridge Mini Barns, Harry Miller Jr, Leah Miller to J & N Acquisitions, Tiffin Twp, 2.000 ac., lot 4, Tiffin Twp, 2.280 ac., lot 6, Tiffin Twp, 2.000 ac., lot 8, Tiffin Twp, 2.000 ac., lot 10, Tiffin Twp, 2.000 ac., lot 12, Tiffin Twp, 2.000 ac., lot 24, Tiffin Twp, 2.000 ac., lot 26, Tiffin Twp, 2.005 ac., lot 28, Tiffin Twp, 2.292 ac., lot 5, Tiffin Twp, 2.000 ac., lot 7, Tiffin Twp, 2.000 ac., lot 9, Tiffin Twp, 2.000 ac., lot 11, Tiffin Twp, 2.000 ac., lot 23, Tiffin Twp, 2.000 ac., lot 25, Tiffin Twp, 2.000 ac., lot 27, Tiffin Twp, 2.004 ac., lot 29

William Douglas Auxier Dec’d to Jodi L. Stephens Trustee, William D. Auxier Trustee, Meigs Twp, 2.036 ac.

Nathan Miller, Karen Miller to Harvest Haven LLC, Meigs Twp, 0.344 ac., Meigs Twp, 7.44 ac.

Elizabeth A. Strattman, Michael W. Strattman to Mark A. Davis, Jennifer J. Davis, Green Twp, 31.928 ac.

Doris Schatzman to Ronald Copas, Tiffin Twp, 1.102 ac.

Big Pine Land LLC, James L. Wilcox to Brian West, Meigs Twp, 3.080 ac.

BTS Three Inc to Danny Hicks Jr, Seaman Village, 0.493 ac., lot 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 & 22

John O. Free Dec’d to Ruth Ann Cousins, Scott Twp, 22.53 ac.

Mervin C. Hilty Jr, Amanda S. Hilty to Jeffrey J. Brown, Joan A. Brant, Wayne Twp, 23.496 ac., Winchester Twp, 9.196 ac., Wayne Twp 13.972 ac.

Tina M. Stevenson, Tina M. Thornberry to William Perry Stevenson, Liberty Twp, 2.341 ac.

Mortgage Assets Management LLC by POA, Reverse Mortgage Solutions by POA to James Allen, Manchester Village, 0.460 ac., lot 7

Angie Baldwin, Angie Rogers, Sam Baldwin to Sam Baldwin, Angie Baldwin, Tiffin Twp, 1.500 ac.

Brandy Baker, Joshua Baker to Mark Faulkner, Sprigg Twp, 1.319 ac.

James A. Hakes, Robin L. Hakes to Purdin Enterprises, Seaman Village, 0.3013 ac., Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4

Amy Jackson, Bridgett Bowman, Keith Jackson to Kenneth P. Atwell, Scott Twp, 2.282 ac.

Amy Jackson, Bridgett Bowman, Keith Jackson to Purdin Enterprises LLC, Scott Twp, 3.843 ac.

Robert Wheeler, Suzanne Wheeler to Suzanne Wheeler, Robert Wheeler, Meigs Twp, 24.214 ac.

Zachery Coffman, Anna Coffman to Douglas L. Miller, Oliver Twp, 11.434 ac.

Harry Leo Myers Dec’d, Harry Myers Jr Dec’d, Harry L. Myers Dec’d, Harry L. Myers Jr Dec’d to Thomas B. Myers, Meigs Twp, 1.16 ac.

Donny Kent Meranda, Julia Meranda, Jerry R. Meranda, Judith E. Meranda to Donny Kent Meranda, Julia Meranda, Jerry R. Meranda, Judith E. Meranda, Liberty Twp, 4.399 ac.

Mirac LLC to Lace & Grace Boutique LLC, West Union Village, 0.737 ac., lot 5, 6, 41 & 42