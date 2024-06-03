Civil Division

U.S. Bank Trust Nat’l Assoc vs Bobby A. Jarvis, Judgment Entry: In Rem Judgment Entry and decree of foreclosure filed. (If sums due are not paid within 5 days an order of sale shall be issued)

U.S. Bank National Assoc Date vs Unk Admin, Beneficiaries, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. ( A hearing on oral argument shall be heard on 6/17/2024 at 1:00 p.m.)

Brittany Spriggs vs Auto-Owners Insurance Company, Judgment Entry: Certificate of assignment filed. (Honorable Randy D. Deering assigned)

Newrez Llc vs Phillip Ray Adams, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Non-oral hearing on plaintiff’s motion for summary Judgment will be held on 5/16/2024 at 8:00 a.m.)

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs Orie W. Osman, Judgment Entry: Affidavit, order and notice of garnishment and answer of garnishee filed. Services, Certified #9414 8098 3565 6047 71.

Discover Bank vs Emily Penza, Judgment Entry: Affidavit and order and notice of garnishment of property other than personal earnings and answer of garnishee filed.

Merchants National Bank vs Robert B. Sell, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Non-oral hearing on plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment will be held on 6/12/2024 at 8:00 a.m.)

Newrez LLC vs David R. Heisler, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry and decree of foreclosure filed. (If sums due are not paid within 5 days an order of sale shall be issued)

Newrez LLC vs David R. Heisler, Judgment Entry: Order granting motion to appoint private selling officer with caveat no buyer’s premium permitted filed.

Carrington Mortgage SVC LLC vs Unk Heirs of William C. Burgess, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (Upon motion of third party, The Estate of William Burgess, shall be added as a co-defendant)

Criminal Division

State of Ohio vs Justin Groves, Judgment Entry: Motion to revoke Community control, Entry Filed.

State of Ohio vs Tracy Stephenson, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Judge Brett Spencer finds it appropriately precautionary to recuse himself, The Court will request an assignment from the Supreme Court of Ohio and a visiting Judge shall be assigned for any further matters.)

State of Ohio vs Tracy Stephenson, Judgment Entry: Certificate of assignment filed. (Honorable Randy D. Derring is assigned effective 5/2/2024 to preside to hear Case CRI20220034)

State of Ohio vs James R. Murphy, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Before the Court upon defendant’s motion for judicial release. Upon consideration, The Court finds the motion not well taken and the same is hereby denied)

State of Ohio vs Donald T. Hill, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court modifies the Defendant’s curfew on Mon-Fri from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for employment at Dalton Tree Service, if not working defendant may pick his daughter up from school and attend baseball games & practices at West Union Recreation)

State of Ohio vs Terry Dale Pence, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds probable cause on alleged probation violations, Anthony Baker appointed as Counsel, $10,000 O.R., Full revocation hearing set for 7/1/2024 at 1:00 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Adam Boling, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. ($30,000 O.R. Bond.)

State of Ohio vs Rickey N. Unger, Judgment Entry: Amended Judgment Entry on sentence filed. (This entry is amended to correct the total amount of restitution.)

State of Ohio vs Halston Griffin, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on sentencing – Count 005 Defendant convicted of ill use food stamps, F3, 1 yr low supervision, 200 hr comm. service, $27, 897 restitution, issue CJ, attend 1 AA/NA wkly, 60 days County Jail, not eligible for Snap for 1

State of Ohio vs Lloyd W. Taylor, Judgment Entry: Error

State of Ohio vs James Stokes Sr, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (It is ordered that the indictment shall be amended.)

State of Ohio vs Jaden Davis, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Counsel for defendant having orally advised the Court that the Defendant wished to enter a change of plea. Trial is vacated and this matter is set for change of plea on 7/1/2024 at 11:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Samuel Boldman, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Counsel for defendant orally advised the Court that the defendant wishes to enter a change of plea, final pretrial & trial are vacated, change of plea set for 5/7/2024 at 2:00 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Donald Hill, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court modifies the defendant’s curfew on Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for employment at Dalton Tree Service, If not working defendant may pick his daughter up from school & attend baseball games & practices at West Union Recreation.)

State of Ohio vs Dameon K. Meyer, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (The Court excuses the defendant’s appearance at the first pre-trial on 5/1/2024 at 2:00 p.m., Defendant shall still be required to attend all future proceedings.)

State of Ohio vs Dameon K. Meyer, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final Pretrial on 7/3/2024 at 9:30 a.m. and Jury Trial on 7/29/2024 – 7/30/2024 at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Shannon Hamilton, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 7/3/2024 at 9:00 am. and Jury trial on 7/29/2024 – 7/30/2024 at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Ned Shepherd, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $40,000 O.R., plus attached conditions, $25 bond surcharge, victim of crime & indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Ned Shepherd, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Anthony Baker appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Zachary Hawes, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant has been arrested on the capias issued 4/25/2024. Defendant’s $20,000 or bond reverts to $20,000 Cash or surety bond. Sentencing hearing shall now be held on 5/6/2024 at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs David Bryant, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $30,000 O.R., Plus attached conditions, $25 bond surcharge, Victim of crime & indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs David Bryant, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Anthony Baker appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Kelly Courtney, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Bond set at $10,000 O.R., plus attached conditions, $25 bond surcharge, Victim of crime & indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Kelly Courtney, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Austin Ervin appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Logan M. Jones, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The trial date that is currently scheduled shall be moved to 5/23/2024 at 9:00 a.m. for 2 days.)

State of Ohio vs Justin Groves, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $50,000 CA/SU/10%, plus attached conditions, Victim of crime & indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Justin Groves, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Anthony Baker appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs William R. Hanson, Judgment Entry: Order Filed. (Upon defendant’s motion, the defendant may be in the presence of alleged victim on 5/3/2024 at Portsmouth Hospital in support of their daughter, Defendant shall not initiate any communications with the alleged victim unless the invited)

State of Ohio vs Pete S. Rigdon, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $100,000 CA/SU/10%, plus attached conditions, $25 bond surcharge , Victim of crime & indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Gary Meredith, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $50,000 O.R., Plus attached conditions, $25 bond surcharge, Victim of crime & indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Gary Meredith, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Anthony Baker appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Levi Merrill, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $10,000 O.R., plus attached conditions, $25 bond surcharge, Victim of crime & indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Levi Merrill, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Austin Ervin appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Hannah Hagan, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. Journal Entry order assigning filed. (Bond set at $10,000 O.R., plus attached conditions, $25 bond surcharge, Victim of Crime & Indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Hannah Hagan, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Anthony Baker appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Jana D. Swartz, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $20,000 O.R., plus attached conditions, $25 bond surcharge, Victim of crime & indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Jana D. Swartz, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Austin Ervin appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Max Nelson, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $750,000 CA/SU/10%, plus attached conditions, Victim of crime & indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Max Nelson, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Nick Ring appointed as Counsel.)

Domestic Relations Division

Amanda D. Fuller vs Jeremy J. Fuller, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Jeremy Fuller shall be available for hearing on 6/13/2024 at 9:00 a.m.)

Cynthia Diane Burns vs Matthew Lee Burns, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Matthew Burns shall be available for hearing on 6/13/2024 at 9:00 a.m.)

Kelly V. Jones vs Sheila J. Jones, Judgment Entry: Financial Disclosure/Fee-waiver affidavit and order filed. (Court finds that the applicant is an indigent litigant and grants a waiver of the prepayment of costs or fees in this matter)

Kelly V. Jones vs Sheila J. Jones, Judgment Entry: Show cause order and notice filed. (Contempt hearing set for 6/11/2024 at 3:00 p.m.)

Adam E Farley vs Carla A. (Turner) Farley, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter before Court upon motion to emancipate & set arrearage order, It is therefore ordered that the child support obligation and medical support obligation for benefit of J. Fraley is terminated effective 4/14/2024, Further ordered child support arrearage obligation is set effective April 15, 2024, until all arrearages are paid in full.)

Nikki Jo Benedict vs Kory Tyler Benefit, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (In camera interview with the minor children of the parties is set for 8/9/24 at 9 a.m.)

Heather A. Unger vs Ernest D. Unger Jr, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Obligor Ernest Unger has executed a bond as previously ordered, Obligor is to be released from Jail forthwith)

Russell Gifford, Jr. vs Amanda Gifford, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared by phone, Amanda Gifford shall be available for hearing on 6/13/2024 at 9:00 a.m.)

Thomas Donovan Pennington vs Taylor Pennington, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for contempt, the State moved to dismiss the contempt, so ordered, no further hearings, costs of this entry waived)

Kayla M. Grooms vs Darren P. Grooms, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Matter came on for telephone conference on 5/3/2024, due to the parties filing a dissolution, the motion to modify child support filed on 9/16/2022 is dismissed and Ms. Moore’s motion to withdraw as Counsel is granted, child support order previously issued in this matter and filed on 3/26/2020 shall remain in effect until the parties come to an agreement in the dissolution)

Brittany Dawn Jewett vs Dakota Lee Walter Jewett, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on contempt/sentencing/review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Obligor is currently employed, there is a wage withholding order obligor is maintaining contact with the Caseworker, no further hearings will be scheduled.)

Tarah Dearing vs Michael Dearing Jr, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Court SUA Sponte has to reschedule the pretrial/final hearing previously set for 7/18/2024, Pretrial/final hearing shall now be held on 7/30/2014 at 1:30 p.m.)

Ronald Gene James vs Yvonne A. James, Judgment Entry: Agreed Judgment Entry Filed. (Cause came on for consideration upon defendant’s motion to continue the final hearing date, Upon agreement of the parties said motion is found to be well=-taken, therefore it is ordered adjudged and decreed that the final hearing currently scheduled for 5/3/2024 is hereby vacated, the hearing will now be held on 7/2/2024 at 10:00 a.m.)

Veronica Wooten vs Christopher Wooten, Judgment Entry: Entry confirming registration of foreign order filed. (It is therefore ordered that the order issued by the State of Tennessee, Cumberland County CSEA for the payment of child support and/or child support arrearage which was registered in this Court in the above captioned Case on 11/29/2023 is confirmed by operation of law as provided in ORC 3115.43 (B) )

Christian Walters vs Dalton Walters, Judgment Entry: Decree of Divorce (Final appealable order) filed. (Divorce granted to both)

Chris Runkle vs Susan Bailey, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Court conducted a pre-trial this date, Plaintiff was present, Defendant was not present but was served, Defendant needs to file some documents , final hearing is scheduled for 6/13/2024 at 3:30 p.m.)

Desiree Young vs Tony Young, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage is dissolved)

Casey Mills vs Amber Mills, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage is dissolved)

Susan Ellen Shiveley vs George Michael Shiveley, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage is dissolved)

Kayla A. Copas vs Timothy R.B. Dillow, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of continuance filed. (Case is continued for pre-trial to 5/1/2024 at 1:30 p.m., parties and Counsel are ordered to appear)

Kayla A. Copas vs Timothy R.B. Dillow, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order filed. (Kayla Copas is granted exclusive occupancy of the marital residence, husband shall make current the electric bill, final hearing scheduled for 7/30/2024 at 2:00 p.m.)

Kendra K. DeLong vs Clyde DeLong, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case shall be set for Pretrial/Final hearing on 7/22/20224 at 9:00 a.m., Defendant has been served and is currently incarcerated, Plaintiff may proceed in his absence if she brings a corroborating witness to the hearing)