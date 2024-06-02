May 1, 2024
Ronnie Elam, West Union, Att. Poss/Meth, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice. This matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.
Keith M. Mack, West Union, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100
Aidan P. Joyce, Indian Trail, NC, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
Carl J. Justice, Valley View, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100
John F. Mulrey, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
Sean E. Stonebreaker, Minford, OH, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $175
George Bayless, Bentonville, Weapon/Intoxi, Fine $100, Court Cost $121, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with conditions: Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; Treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol /drugs/mental health & anger management & any follow-up: Jail sentence is concurrent with “B” case
George Bayless, Bentonville, Assault, Fine $100, Court Cost $69, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with conditions: Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger management & any followup; Jail sentence is concurrent with “A” case
Harry David Guisinger II, Portsmouth, OH, Open Container, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement, TRC 2400611A
Terry Funk, West Union, DUS, Fine $141, Special Conditions: 1 year probation, Conditions: Def. must not refuse request regarding chemical testing & have treatment assessment and counseling. $250.00 bail money to be released to Marie Funk.
Amelia T. Sobieski, Jeffersonville, IN, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Harry D. Guisinger, Portsmouth, OH, O.V.I./2nd, Fine $525, Court Cost $135, Special Conditions: 1 yr probation, Conditions: Def. must not refuse request regarding chemical test & have mental health & anger mgmt counseling. Def. report to jail on 8/9/24 at 10:00 a.m. ALS suspension is terminated & fees are waived.
Harry D. Guisinger, Portsmouth, OH, Breath, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement
Harry D. Guisinger, Portsmouth, OH, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement
Harry D. Guisinger, Portsmouth, OH, Fail to Display, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement
Harry D. Guisinger, Portsmouth, OH, Disregard/Safety, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement
Harry D. Guisinger, Portsmouth, OH, Seat Belt, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement
Connor J. Everson, Peebles, Speed 88/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100
Christian J. Wiggins, South Blooming, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100
Curtis L. Nixon Jr, Greensboro, AL, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100
Jill M. Morgan, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100
Justin A. Baker, Otway, OH, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Justin A. Baker, Otway, OH, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $48
David Darnell, Lynx, Domestic Violence, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice. This matter will be presented to the Grand Jury at a later date.
George Bayless, Bentonville, Obstructing, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice. This charge is being dismissed per plea and sentencing arraignment in Case number CRB 2400085AB
Jennifer L. Clevenger, Wheelersburg, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100
Tyler L. Ondera, Oak Hill, OH, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100
Lauren V. Heller, Fishers, IN, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100
Sara J. Rountree, Middletown, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100
Chase P. Taylor, Speed 90/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100
Dylan C. Busam, Batavia, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100
Harry C. Gemberling, Frederick, MD, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100
Ronnie Elam, West Union, Theft, Fine $234, Special Conditions: Release from Adams County Jail on 4/29/2024; 1 year of probation with conditions: Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; No contact with victim; Treatment assessment/counseling-alcohol/drugs, mental health; anger management & follow up, $533.37 restitution
Ronnie Elam, West Union, Crim Trespass, Fine $52, Special Conditions: Release from Adams County Jail 4/29/2024; no probation; Jail- concurrent with “A” case
William R. Deakyne, Peebles, Theft, Fine $144, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with conditions: 40 hours of community service to be completed by 12/31/24; Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing ; treatment assessment/counseling; alcohol/drugs/mental health anger management & follow up; $2,047.000 Restitution- paid
Andrew N. Humphrey, Seaman, 7 Mushrooms/Nat, Fine $25, Court Cost $100
Jonathon D. Gibbs, West Union, O.V.I./Under Inf, Fine $375, Court Cost $137,Special Conditions: Probation conditions: Def. not to refuse request regarding chemical test & have mental health & anger mgmt. assessment/counseling. ALS suspension terminated & fees waived. Def. will report to Jail Weds 5/15/24 at 10:00 a.m. and be released from Jail on Tuesday 5/21/2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Jonathon D. Gibbs, West Union, Fail Control, Dismissed
Clyde Bennett II, Mason, OH, Speed 69/60, Fine $52, Court Cost $100
Jarvis E. Bateman, Nelsonville, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100
Donald A. Cruz Herrera, Cincinnati, OH, No O.L., Fine $100, Court Cost $71
Donald A. Cruz Herrera, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $48
Cody R. Digiovanni, Winchester, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71
Aaron M. Jones, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71
Samineh Mesbah, Batavia, OH, Speed 69/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100
Tasha N. Chamblin, Manchester, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Karim A. Abdelgaber, Milton, WV, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100
Emily K. Morgan, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
Paul K. Wietmarschen, Wyoming, OH, Speed 70/55, Fine $30, Court Cost $100
Deborah A. Wilkerson, West Union, Traffic Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Mason R. Lewis, Peebles, Speed 71/55, Fine $32, Court Cost $100
Michael S. Danhoff, Morrow, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100
Richard E. Conway, South Point, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
Stanley W. Tumidolsky Jr, Peebles, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Jocelyn M. Ziegler, Cincinnati, OH, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71
John T. Cantrell, Seaman, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Max Nelson, Blue Creek, Rape, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice. This matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.
Elizabeth N. Carmack, Cincinnati, OH, Disorder/Trespass, Fien $150, Court Cost $100
Jessica E. Tomes, Independence, Ky, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100
Robert W. Sizemore, Manchester, Speed 74/55, Fine $38, Court Cost $100
Susan M. Plank, Amelia, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100
Jennifer O. Hinson, Germantown, KY, Speed 70/55, Fine $30, Court Cost $100
Seth M. Strawser, Circleville, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100
Justin R. Tarter, West Chester, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100
May 8, 2024
Anderson J. Lazare, Wayne, WV, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
Jennifer L. Nordstrom, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
Destiny M. Riley, Arden, NC, Speed 88/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $175
Bradley W. Rickett, Peebles, Resist Arrest, Dismissed
Bradley W. Rickett, Peebles, Domestic Viol, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement with CRB 2400140DA
Bradley W. Rickett, Peebles, Domestic Viol, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement – CRB 2400140A
Bradley W. Rickett, Peebles, Domestic Viol, Fine $250, Court Cost $108, Special Conditions: 2 years probation with conditions: 40 hours Community Service by 12/31/2024; Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol /drugs of abuse/mental health/anger management & follow-up
Bradley Rickett, Peebles, Assault, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement
Sean A. Thery, Peebles, DUS, Fine $137, Special Conditions: Probation Conditions: Defendant must not refuse request regarding chemical test & have mental health & anger mgmt treatment assessment/counseling. 40 hours community service, to be completed by 12/31/2024. Defendant to comply with probation appearance.
Sean A. Thery, Peebles, Seat Belt, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement
Rebecca K. Maddy, Otway, OH, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Logan Lane, Cincinnati, OH, DUS, Fine $114, Special Conditions: Probation Conditions: Defendant must not refuse request regarding chemical testing & have treatment assessment and counseling.
James E. Luedtke, Hobart, IN, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100
Carley E. Crawford, Hilliard, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100
Kevin M. Fields, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100
Shashidhar R. Chimarla, Morrisville, NC, Speed 92/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100
Ryan J. White, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
Devin E. Mayle, Owensboro, KY, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Costs $100
Shannon B. Grooms, Peebles, DUS, Fine $122, Special Conditions: Probation Conditions: Defendant must not refuse request regarding chemical testing & have mental health & anger mgmt treatment assessment/counseling. ALS suspension terminated and fees waived.
Sharon Sites, West Union, Agg. Menacing, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement – CRB 2400168 B,C
Sharon Sites, West Union, Resist Arrest, Fine $161, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with conditions: Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; Def. will have treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger management & follow up; If leave treatment, subject to probation revocation & jail time, released.
Sharon Sites, West Union, Domestic Violence, Fine $54, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with conditions: Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing. Treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger management & follow-up. If leave treatment, subject to probation violation & jail time, released 5/8/24.
Sharon Sites, West Union, Menacing, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice 4/25/2024
Sharon Sites, West Union, Menacing, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement – CRB 2400168 B,C
Tonya Hamblin, Assault/Law/Off, Bound Over, Fine $141, Special Conditions: Probable cause is found, Bound over to the Court of Common Pleas and Grand Jury of Adams County, Ohio for appropriate proceedings according to law. Bond: $20,000.00 Cash, surety, 10% option.
Chance Cochran Parr, Escape, Bound Over, Fine $151, Special Conditions: Probable cause is found, Bound over to the Court of Common Pleas and Grand Jury of Adams County, Ohio for appropriate proceedings according to law. Bond: $10,000.00 Cash, Surety, 10% option
Tasha Chamblin, Manchester, Theft, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice and will be presented to the Grand Jury at a later date.
Tasha Chamblin, Manchester, Break/Entering, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice and will be presented to the Grand Jury at a later date.
Charles R. Prince, Seaman, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
Logan I. Bourne, West Union, Regist. Viol., Fine $25, Court Cost $71
Ramon L. Herald, Cincinnati, OH, DUS, Fine $108, Special Conditions: Probation Conditions: Def. must not refuse request regarding chemical testing & have mental health & anger mgmt treatment assessment/counseling.
Giacomo S. Sammarco, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100
Samantha R. Taylor, Peebles, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed. Defendant has valid O.L.
Samantha R. Taylor, Peebles, Speed 71/55, Fine $32, Court Cost $100
Daneric D. Ford, Cincinnati, OH, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed. Defendant valid on O.L. this day 5/6/24.
Daneric D, Ford, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 88/60, Fine $56, Court Cost $100
Daneric D. Ford, Cincinnati, OH, Fail to Display, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed per state’s direction as defendant valid on O.L. & plead to speed companion case.
Jillian M. Green, Vincent, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100
Ronald L. Fenton, Winchester, FTY Right Way, Fine $100, Court Cost $100
Amanda L. Stover, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100
John J. Hoffman Jr, Durham, NC, Speed 82/60, Fine $44, Court Cost $100
Kenneth D. Butler, Peebles, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100
Luke G. Zier, Springboro, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100
Noah L. Pittinger, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100
Alisha B. Maddy, Peebles, Speed 73/55, Fine $36, Court Cost $100
Jessica L. Abbott, Peebles, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100
Michael P. Nance, Kiln, MS, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100
Makayla L. Munday, Cincinnati, OH, FTY Emerg Vehic, Fine $22, Court Cost $100
Serena L. Spaulding, Felicity, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
Meghan A. Jones, Glen Burnie, MD, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100
Bobby D. Temple, Manchester, DUS-FTA, Fine $250, Court Cost $104
Alexandra M. Quintaba, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100
May 22, 2024
Wayne S. Veylupek, Batavia, OH, Speed 87/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100
Mary E. Johns, Seaman, Speed 79/60, Fine $39, Court Cost $100
Christopher M. Hopkins, Pleasant Plain, OH, Speed 84/60, Fine $48, Court Cost $100
Chase J. Mann, Wilmington, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100
Julie E. McConn, Milford, OH, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100
Mary L. Hite, Davisville, WV, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100
Tommy J. Hart, Jr., Cincinnati, OH, Speed 85/60, Fine $50, Court Cost $100
Nicholas J. Hanson, Manchester, Speed 71/55, Fine $32, Court Cost $100
Tasha Chamblin, Manchester, Break/Entering, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury. The bond previously posted is released to the person who posted it.
Trae A. Daulton, West Union, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed. Defendant’s Operator’s License is valid as of this day. Defendant plead guilty to companion case.
Brian Webb, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71
Kathryn M. Thiel, Edgewood, KY, Speed 84/60, Fine $48, Court Cost $100
Tomasz R. Wosiak, Lebanon, TN, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100
Grace A. Lewis, West Union, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement
Ethan Sparks-Unger, West Union, Disorderly Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $125
Grace A Lewis, West Union, OVI/2nd/Refusal, Fine $525, Court Cost $127, Special Conditions: Probation Conditions: Def. not to refuse request regarding chemical test & have mental health & anger management treatment assessment/counseling. ALS suspension terminated & fees are waived. Def. is to be released from Jail on 6/16/24. Jail is concurrent includes 20 day mandatory minimum.
Grace A. Lewis, West Union, DUS-OVI, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement
Gracie Grooms, Manchester, Fail/Tag/Dog, Fine $100
Charles Blevins Jr, Manchester, Domestic Violence, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.
Charles Blevins Jr, Manchester, Assault, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.
Charles Blevins Jr, Manchester, Domestic Violence, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.
Kayla Fortner, Peebles, Felon/Assault, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.
Kayla Fortner, Peebles, Obstruct/Off/Bu, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.
Douglas Rose, Winchester, Escape, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.
Douglas Rose, Winchester, Assault/Law/Off, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.
Douglas Rose, Winchester, Obstruct Justice, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.
Lauren M. Woolridge, Portsmouth, OH, DUS-FRA, Fine $108, Special Conditions: No probation, Defendant obtained limited driving privileges March 2024, out of Scioto County.
Jordan J. Lamphier, West Union, O.V.I./Under Inf, Fine $375, Court Cost $137, Special Conditions: Probation Conditions: Def. must not refuse request regarding chemical test & have mental health & anger mgmt treatment assessment/counseling. In lieu of 3 days jail the def may serve 72 hrs residential DDIP, to be completed by 1/31/25. ALS suspension terminated & fees are waived.
Jordan J. Lamphier, West Union, Head Lights, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement
Raymond Gibson, Peebles, DUS, Fine $150, Court Cost $137, Special Conditions: No probation- No driving
Raymond Gibson, Peebles, Child Restraint, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement
Jodi M. Mueller, Sedona, AZ, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100
Ellen Y. Clark, Hillsboro, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100
Deborah L. Ward, Huntington, WV, FTY Emerg Vehicle, Fine $22, Court Cost $100
Michael L. Stanley, Wheelersburg, OH, Speed 69/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100
Chad D. King, Georgetown, OH, Expired O.L., Fine $10, Court Cost $71
Cameron A. Young, Winchester, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Scott W. Stclair, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100
Heather M. Combs, Hillsboro, OH, A.C.D.A., Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Ronald L. Hayslip, Blue Creek, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71
Hannah M. Ziegenhardt, West Union, Speed 69/55, Fine $28, Court Cost $100
Tina D. Gullett, Portsmouth, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $175
Quindeline M. Conkel, Lucasville, OH, Regist. Viol., Fine $25, Court Cost $71
Amal M. Afyouni, Nashville, TN, Speed 82/60, Fine $44, Court Cost $100
May 29, 2024
Ashley Nicole Burns, Peebles, Crim Trespass, Dismissed
Peyton Reizer, Seaman, Fail/Tag/Dog, Fine $25, Court Cost $100
Peyton Reizer, Seaman, Fail/Tag/Dog, Fine $25, Court Cost $48
Dalton N. Kennon, Marietta, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
Stephen B. Smith, Chillicothe, IL, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100
Jeffrey Coben, Washington, PA, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100
Zachary C. Martz, Christiansburg, VA, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
Mitchell S. Reis, Alexandria, KY, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100
Ames K. Huntting, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 88/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100
Timothy W. Allen, Trenton, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100
Tandra Oaks, Seaman, Resist Arrest, Fine $155, Special Conditions: Release from Adams County Jail on 5/30/2024; No probation; Jail time is concurrent with CRB 2400202B.
Tandra Oaks, Seaman, Crim Trespass, Fine $52, Special Conditions: Release from Adams County Jail on 5/30/2024; No probation; No contact/stay away from Shawnee Meadows. No contact/stay away order subject to finding of contempt of Court if violated. Jail time is concurrent with CRB 2400202A.
Tandra Oaks, Seaman, Per. Disorderly, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement- CRB 2400202A,B.
Tandra Oaks, Seaman, Per. Disorderly, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement- CRB 2400202A,B
Kelli L. Garrison, Gallipolis, OH, Cracked Windshi, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Amy M. Kirk-Casto, Ravenswood, WV, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
Renee L. Greishop, Peebles, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100
Dillon L. Bays, Blue Creek, O.V.I./Under Inf, Fine $375, Court Cost $139, Special Conditions: Probation Conditions: Def. not to refuse request regarding chemical test & have mental health & anger mgmt treatment assessment/counseling. In lieu of 3 days jail def. may serve 72 hrs residential ddip to be completed by 1/31/25. ALS suspension is terminated & fees are waived.
Dillon L. Bays, Blue Creek, O.V.I./Refusal, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement
Dillon L. Bays, Blue Creek, Fail Control, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement
Dillon L. Bays, Blue Creek, Seat Belt, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement
Billy R. Reffitt Jr, Jackson, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100
Katerina S. Cristo, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100
Walter R. Gordan Jr, Mclean, VA, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100
Logan B. Miller, Ann Arbor, MI, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100
Kierra N. Moore, Sardinia, OH, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100
Alan A. Miranda Alvarado, Hamilton, OH, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Timothy T. Trawick, Piketon, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100
Cheryl D. Fannin, Maineville, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100
Olivia M. Ratliff, Bidwell, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100
Brandy R. Smith, Peebles, Regist. Viol., Fine $25, Court Cost $71
Brandy R. Smith, Peebles, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $48
Pot Mom, Riverdale, GA, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100