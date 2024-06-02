May 1, 2024

Ronnie Elam, West Union, Att. Poss/Meth, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice. This matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.

Keith M. Mack, West Union, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Aidan P. Joyce, Indian Trail, NC, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Carl J. Justice, Valley View, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100

John F. Mulrey, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Sean E. Stonebreaker, Minford, OH, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $175

George Bayless, Bentonville, Weapon/Intoxi, Fine $100, Court Cost $121, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with conditions: Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; Treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol /drugs/mental health & anger management & any follow-up: Jail sentence is concurrent with “B” case

George Bayless, Bentonville, Assault, Fine $100, Court Cost $69, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with conditions: Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger management & any followup; Jail sentence is concurrent with “A” case

Harry David Guisinger II, Portsmouth, OH, Open Container, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement, TRC 2400611A

Terry Funk, West Union, DUS, Fine $141, Special Conditions: 1 year probation, Conditions: Def. must not refuse request regarding chemical testing & have treatment assessment and counseling. $250.00 bail money to be released to Marie Funk.

Amelia T. Sobieski, Jeffersonville, IN, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Harry D. Guisinger, Portsmouth, OH, O.V.I./2nd, Fine $525, Court Cost $135, Special Conditions: 1 yr probation, Conditions: Def. must not refuse request regarding chemical test & have mental health & anger mgmt counseling. Def. report to jail on 8/9/24 at 10:00 a.m. ALS suspension is terminated & fees are waived.

Harry D. Guisinger, Portsmouth, OH, Breath, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement

Harry D. Guisinger, Portsmouth, OH, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Harry D. Guisinger, Portsmouth, OH, Fail to Display, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Harry D. Guisinger, Portsmouth, OH, Disregard/Safety, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Harry D. Guisinger, Portsmouth, OH, Seat Belt, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Connor J. Everson, Peebles, Speed 88/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Christian J. Wiggins, South Blooming, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Curtis L. Nixon Jr, Greensboro, AL, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Jill M. Morgan, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100

Justin A. Baker, Otway, OH, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Justin A. Baker, Otway, OH, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $48

David Darnell, Lynx, Domestic Violence, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice. This matter will be presented to the Grand Jury at a later date.

George Bayless, Bentonville, Obstructing, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice. This charge is being dismissed per plea and sentencing arraignment in Case number CRB 2400085AB

Jennifer L. Clevenger, Wheelersburg, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Tyler L. Ondera, Oak Hill, OH, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Lauren V. Heller, Fishers, IN, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Sara J. Rountree, Middletown, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Chase P. Taylor, Speed 90/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Dylan C. Busam, Batavia, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Harry C. Gemberling, Frederick, MD, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Ronnie Elam, West Union, Theft, Fine $234, Special Conditions: Release from Adams County Jail on 4/29/2024; 1 year of probation with conditions: Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; No contact with victim; Treatment assessment/counseling-alcohol/drugs, mental health; anger management & follow up, $533.37 restitution

Ronnie Elam, West Union, Crim Trespass, Fine $52, Special Conditions: Release from Adams County Jail 4/29/2024; no probation; Jail- concurrent with “A” case

William R. Deakyne, Peebles, Theft, Fine $144, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with conditions: 40 hours of community service to be completed by 12/31/24; Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing ; treatment assessment/counseling; alcohol/drugs/mental health anger management & follow up; $2,047.000 Restitution- paid

Andrew N. Humphrey, Seaman, 7 Mushrooms/Nat, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Jonathon D. Gibbs, West Union, O.V.I./Under Inf, Fine $375, Court Cost $137,Special Conditions: Probation conditions: Def. not to refuse request regarding chemical test & have mental health & anger mgmt. assessment/counseling. ALS suspension terminated & fees waived. Def. will report to Jail Weds 5/15/24 at 10:00 a.m. and be released from Jail on Tuesday 5/21/2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Jonathon D. Gibbs, West Union, Fail Control, Dismissed

Clyde Bennett II, Mason, OH, Speed 69/60, Fine $52, Court Cost $100

Jarvis E. Bateman, Nelsonville, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Donald A. Cruz Herrera, Cincinnati, OH, No O.L., Fine $100, Court Cost $71

Donald A. Cruz Herrera, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $48

Cody R. Digiovanni, Winchester, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Aaron M. Jones, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Samineh Mesbah, Batavia, OH, Speed 69/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Tasha N. Chamblin, Manchester, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Karim A. Abdelgaber, Milton, WV, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Emily K. Morgan, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Paul K. Wietmarschen, Wyoming, OH, Speed 70/55, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Deborah A. Wilkerson, West Union, Traffic Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Mason R. Lewis, Peebles, Speed 71/55, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Michael S. Danhoff, Morrow, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100

Richard E. Conway, South Point, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Stanley W. Tumidolsky Jr, Peebles, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Jocelyn M. Ziegler, Cincinnati, OH, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

John T. Cantrell, Seaman, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Max Nelson, Blue Creek, Rape, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice. This matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.

Elizabeth N. Carmack, Cincinnati, OH, Disorder/Trespass, Fien $150, Court Cost $100

Jessica E. Tomes, Independence, Ky, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Robert W. Sizemore, Manchester, Speed 74/55, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Susan M. Plank, Amelia, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Jennifer O. Hinson, Germantown, KY, Speed 70/55, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Seth M. Strawser, Circleville, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Justin R. Tarter, West Chester, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

May 8, 2024

Anderson J. Lazare, Wayne, WV, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Jennifer L. Nordstrom, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Destiny M. Riley, Arden, NC, Speed 88/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $175

Bradley W. Rickett, Peebles, Resist Arrest, Dismissed

Bradley W. Rickett, Peebles, Domestic Viol, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement with CRB 2400140DA

Bradley W. Rickett, Peebles, Domestic Viol, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement – CRB 2400140A

Bradley W. Rickett, Peebles, Domestic Viol, Fine $250, Court Cost $108, Special Conditions: 2 years probation with conditions: 40 hours Community Service by 12/31/2024; Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol /drugs of abuse/mental health/anger management & follow-up

Bradley Rickett, Peebles, Assault, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement

Sean A. Thery, Peebles, DUS, Fine $137, Special Conditions: Probation Conditions: Defendant must not refuse request regarding chemical test & have mental health & anger mgmt treatment assessment/counseling. 40 hours community service, to be completed by 12/31/2024. Defendant to comply with probation appearance.

Sean A. Thery, Peebles, Seat Belt, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Rebecca K. Maddy, Otway, OH, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Logan Lane, Cincinnati, OH, DUS, Fine $114, Special Conditions: Probation Conditions: Defendant must not refuse request regarding chemical testing & have treatment assessment and counseling.

James E. Luedtke, Hobart, IN, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Carley E. Crawford, Hilliard, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Kevin M. Fields, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100

Shashidhar R. Chimarla, Morrisville, NC, Speed 92/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Ryan J. White, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Devin E. Mayle, Owensboro, KY, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Costs $100

Shannon B. Grooms, Peebles, DUS, Fine $122, Special Conditions: Probation Conditions: Defendant must not refuse request regarding chemical testing & have mental health & anger mgmt treatment assessment/counseling. ALS suspension terminated and fees waived.

Sharon Sites, West Union, Agg. Menacing, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement – CRB 2400168 B,C

Sharon Sites, West Union, Resist Arrest, Fine $161, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with conditions: Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; Def. will have treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger management & follow up; If leave treatment, subject to probation revocation & jail time, released.

Sharon Sites, West Union, Domestic Violence, Fine $54, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with conditions: Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing. Treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger management & follow-up. If leave treatment, subject to probation violation & jail time, released 5/8/24.

Sharon Sites, West Union, Menacing, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice 4/25/2024

Sharon Sites, West Union, Menacing, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement – CRB 2400168 B,C

Tonya Hamblin, Assault/Law/Off, Bound Over, Fine $141, Special Conditions: Probable cause is found, Bound over to the Court of Common Pleas and Grand Jury of Adams County, Ohio for appropriate proceedings according to law. Bond: $20,000.00 Cash, surety, 10% option.

Chance Cochran Parr, Escape, Bound Over, Fine $151, Special Conditions: Probable cause is found, Bound over to the Court of Common Pleas and Grand Jury of Adams County, Ohio for appropriate proceedings according to law. Bond: $10,000.00 Cash, Surety, 10% option

Tasha Chamblin, Manchester, Theft, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice and will be presented to the Grand Jury at a later date.

Tasha Chamblin, Manchester, Break/Entering, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice and will be presented to the Grand Jury at a later date.

Charles R. Prince, Seaman, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Logan I. Bourne, West Union, Regist. Viol., Fine $25, Court Cost $71

Ramon L. Herald, Cincinnati, OH, DUS, Fine $108, Special Conditions: Probation Conditions: Def. must not refuse request regarding chemical testing & have mental health & anger mgmt treatment assessment/counseling.

Giacomo S. Sammarco, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Samantha R. Taylor, Peebles, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed. Defendant has valid O.L.

Samantha R. Taylor, Peebles, Speed 71/55, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Daneric D. Ford, Cincinnati, OH, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed. Defendant valid on O.L. this day 5/6/24.

Daneric D, Ford, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 88/60, Fine $56, Court Cost $100

Daneric D. Ford, Cincinnati, OH, Fail to Display, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed per state’s direction as defendant valid on O.L. & plead to speed companion case.

Jillian M. Green, Vincent, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Ronald L. Fenton, Winchester, FTY Right Way, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Amanda L. Stover, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

John J. Hoffman Jr, Durham, NC, Speed 82/60, Fine $44, Court Cost $100

Kenneth D. Butler, Peebles, Speed 73/60, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Luke G. Zier, Springboro, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Noah L. Pittinger, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100

Alisha B. Maddy, Peebles, Speed 73/55, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Jessica L. Abbott, Peebles, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Michael P. Nance, Kiln, MS, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Makayla L. Munday, Cincinnati, OH, FTY Emerg Vehic, Fine $22, Court Cost $100

Serena L. Spaulding, Felicity, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Meghan A. Jones, Glen Burnie, MD, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Bobby D. Temple, Manchester, DUS-FTA, Fine $250, Court Cost $104

Alexandra M. Quintaba, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

May 22, 2024

Wayne S. Veylupek, Batavia, OH, Speed 87/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Mary E. Johns, Seaman, Speed 79/60, Fine $39, Court Cost $100

Christopher M. Hopkins, Pleasant Plain, OH, Speed 84/60, Fine $48, Court Cost $100

Chase J. Mann, Wilmington, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Julie E. McConn, Milford, OH, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Mary L. Hite, Davisville, WV, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Tommy J. Hart, Jr., Cincinnati, OH, Speed 85/60, Fine $50, Court Cost $100

Nicholas J. Hanson, Manchester, Speed 71/55, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Tasha Chamblin, Manchester, Break/Entering, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury. The bond previously posted is released to the person who posted it.

Trae A. Daulton, West Union, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed. Defendant’s Operator’s License is valid as of this day. Defendant plead guilty to companion case.

Brian Webb, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Kathryn M. Thiel, Edgewood, KY, Speed 84/60, Fine $48, Court Cost $100

Tomasz R. Wosiak, Lebanon, TN, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100

Grace A. Lewis, West Union, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Ethan Sparks-Unger, West Union, Disorderly Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $125

Grace A Lewis, West Union, OVI/2nd/Refusal, Fine $525, Court Cost $127, Special Conditions: Probation Conditions: Def. not to refuse request regarding chemical test & have mental health & anger management treatment assessment/counseling. ALS suspension terminated & fees are waived. Def. is to be released from Jail on 6/16/24. Jail is concurrent includes 20 day mandatory minimum.

Grace A. Lewis, West Union, DUS-OVI, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Gracie Grooms, Manchester, Fail/Tag/Dog, Fine $100

Charles Blevins Jr, Manchester, Domestic Violence, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.

Charles Blevins Jr, Manchester, Assault, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.

Charles Blevins Jr, Manchester, Domestic Violence, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.

Kayla Fortner, Peebles, Felon/Assault, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.

Kayla Fortner, Peebles, Obstruct/Off/Bu, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.

Douglas Rose, Winchester, Escape, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.

Douglas Rose, Winchester, Assault/Law/Off, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.

Douglas Rose, Winchester, Obstruct Justice, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as this matter has been presented to the Grand Jury.

Lauren M. Woolridge, Portsmouth, OH, DUS-FRA, Fine $108, Special Conditions: No probation, Defendant obtained limited driving privileges March 2024, out of Scioto County.

Jordan J. Lamphier, West Union, O.V.I./Under Inf, Fine $375, Court Cost $137, Special Conditions: Probation Conditions: Def. must not refuse request regarding chemical test & have mental health & anger mgmt treatment assessment/counseling. In lieu of 3 days jail the def may serve 72 hrs residential DDIP, to be completed by 1/31/25. ALS suspension terminated & fees are waived.

Jordan J. Lamphier, West Union, Head Lights, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Raymond Gibson, Peebles, DUS, Fine $150, Court Cost $137, Special Conditions: No probation- No driving

Raymond Gibson, Peebles, Child Restraint, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Jodi M. Mueller, Sedona, AZ, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Ellen Y. Clark, Hillsboro, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Deborah L. Ward, Huntington, WV, FTY Emerg Vehicle, Fine $22, Court Cost $100

Michael L. Stanley, Wheelersburg, OH, Speed 69/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Chad D. King, Georgetown, OH, Expired O.L., Fine $10, Court Cost $71

Cameron A. Young, Winchester, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Scott W. Stclair, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Heather M. Combs, Hillsboro, OH, A.C.D.A., Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Ronald L. Hayslip, Blue Creek, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Hannah M. Ziegenhardt, West Union, Speed 69/55, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Tina D. Gullett, Portsmouth, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $175

Quindeline M. Conkel, Lucasville, OH, Regist. Viol., Fine $25, Court Cost $71

Amal M. Afyouni, Nashville, TN, Speed 82/60, Fine $44, Court Cost $100

May 29, 2024

Ashley Nicole Burns, Peebles, Crim Trespass, Dismissed

Peyton Reizer, Seaman, Fail/Tag/Dog, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Peyton Reizer, Seaman, Fail/Tag/Dog, Fine $25, Court Cost $48

Dalton N. Kennon, Marietta, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Stephen B. Smith, Chillicothe, IL, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Jeffrey Coben, Washington, PA, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Zachary C. Martz, Christiansburg, VA, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Mitchell S. Reis, Alexandria, KY, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Ames K. Huntting, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 88/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Timothy W. Allen, Trenton, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Tandra Oaks, Seaman, Resist Arrest, Fine $155, Special Conditions: Release from Adams County Jail on 5/30/2024; No probation; Jail time is concurrent with CRB 2400202B.

Tandra Oaks, Seaman, Crim Trespass, Fine $52, Special Conditions: Release from Adams County Jail on 5/30/2024; No probation; No contact/stay away from Shawnee Meadows. No contact/stay away order subject to finding of contempt of Court if violated. Jail time is concurrent with CRB 2400202A.

Tandra Oaks, Seaman, Per. Disorderly, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement- CRB 2400202A,B.

Tandra Oaks, Seaman, Per. Disorderly, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement- CRB 2400202A,B

Kelli L. Garrison, Gallipolis, OH, Cracked Windshi, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Amy M. Kirk-Casto, Ravenswood, WV, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Renee L. Greishop, Peebles, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Dillon L. Bays, Blue Creek, O.V.I./Under Inf, Fine $375, Court Cost $139, Special Conditions: Probation Conditions: Def. not to refuse request regarding chemical test & have mental health & anger mgmt treatment assessment/counseling. In lieu of 3 days jail def. may serve 72 hrs residential ddip to be completed by 1/31/25. ALS suspension is terminated & fees are waived.

Dillon L. Bays, Blue Creek, O.V.I./Refusal, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Dillon L. Bays, Blue Creek, Fail Control, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Dillon L. Bays, Blue Creek, Seat Belt, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Billy R. Reffitt Jr, Jackson, OH, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Katerina S. Cristo, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Walter R. Gordan Jr, Mclean, VA, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Logan B. Miller, Ann Arbor, MI, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Kierra N. Moore, Sardinia, OH, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Alan A. Miranda Alvarado, Hamilton, OH, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Timothy T. Trawick, Piketon, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Cheryl D. Fannin, Maineville, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Olivia M. Ratliff, Bidwell, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Brandy R. Smith, Peebles, Regist. Viol., Fine $25, Court Cost $71

Brandy R. Smith, Peebles, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $48

Pot Mom, Riverdale, GA, Speed 83/60, Fine $46, Court Cost $100