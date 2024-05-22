The Edge of Appalachia Preserve System (EOA) is excited to offer free family programming all summer long. Join them once again this summer for nature-filled adventures with friends, families, stories, and lots of fun.

Enjoy a good book at Science Show and Tale, a partnership with the Adams County Public Libraries where families can listen to a nature themed story and discover Cincinnati Museum Center collections with an EOA Naturalist. Programs will take place at 10 a.m. on June 4, July 2, and August 6.

Then, join us for EOA Friends and Families. Learn and play together while exploring nature with an EOA Naturalist. Participate in fun and engaging activities fit for all ages and experience the natural beauty of Adams County. Programs will take place June 26 and July 31.

All programs will take place at the scenic Creeks Bend Overlook at 3223 Waggoner Riffle Road in West Union.

EOA’s outreach programming like Science Show and Tale and EOA Friends and Family are provided by AmeriCorps service members serving with the Appalachian Ohio Restore Corps at the Edge of Appalachia Preserve System. The Appalachian Ohio Restore Corps is an AmeriCorps State and National Program sponsored by Rural Action Inc. serving in Appalachian Ohio. Its focus is on environmental restoration and education, zero-waste, geo tourism, and access to trails. AmeriCorps members serving at the Edge of Appalachia Preserve System focus on environmental education, outreach, and science/stewardship.

The Edge of Appalachia Preserve System is a 21,000-acre nature preserve here in Adams County which protects globally rare habitats as well as threatened and endangered plants and animals. The Preserve is co-owned and managed by Cincinnati Museum Center(CMC) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Ohio. We provide 25 miles of public hiking trails, public access to Ohio Brush Creek, deer hunting opportunities, and educational programming for the schools and students of Adams County.

TNC is a global organization dedicated to protecting the health and resilience of unique natural areas around the world. CMC inspires people of all ages to learn more about the world through science; regional history; and educational, engaging and meaningful experiences.