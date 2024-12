By Mark Carpenter

People’sDefender

Memorial Day 2024 is May 27 and following is a list of services scheduled in the county.

• Saturday, May 25:

Manchester Cemetery, 1 p.m.

• Sunday, May 26

Winchester Cemetery, 2 p.m. (Karl Boerger-Speaker)

West Union Kirker Cemetery, 1 p.m.; West Union Cemetery, 1:45 p.m.; East Liberty (Lynx), 2:30 p.m.

• Monday, May 27

Cherry Fork Cemetery, 10 a.m. (Greg Roberts-Speaker)

Locust Grove Cemetery, 1 p.m.

Countryside Church, 10 a.m.

Lawshe Cemetery, 11 a.m.

Mount Leigh Cemetery, 1 p.m.

Tranquility Community Church, 2 p.m.