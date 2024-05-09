In the North Adams 15-4 sectional tourney win over Nelsonville-York, Ava Pistole went 2 for 2 and drove in a run as the Lady Devils secured the first tournament win in the school’s softball history. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It took two days to do it but the 2024 North Adams Lady Devils softball squad put their name in the school record book, claiming the first tournament win in the school’s softball history. Playing in the Division III sectional at home on Monday, May 6, the Lady Devils hosted the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes and after jumping out to a 5-0 lead, the game was suspended after downpours made finishing impossible. That called for some scheduling creativity to get the game in the next day with inclement weather still an issue.

The problem was solved by the generosity of Hillsboro High School, who graciously lent their turf field to the two teams and play resumed the next afternoon. When it resumed, the Lady Devils never missed a beat, tacking on five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and then winning the contest in dramatic fashion when a home run by catcher Paige Evans resulted in a 15-4 run rule walkoff win, the first tournament win in North Adams softball history. On top of that, it was the eighth overall win of the season for the Lady Devils, doubling their win total from 2023.

In the action on Monday, North Adams broke out early, After pitcher Carlee Garrison blanked Nelsonville in the top of the first, the Lady Devils put up a fours-spot in their half, all coming with two outs. A bases loaded walk to Allyson McCann forced home the first run and another trotted home when Ava Pistole was hit by a pitch. Taylor Shelton drew a base on balls to force in a third run and the scoring closed when Haylee Arthur was hit by a pitch, bring in the fourth run of the frame, all without benefit of a hit.

The home team added a single run in the bottom of the third when a Pistole base hit drove home Ahleysa Taylor before the clouds opened and play was suspended for the day.

When the two teams hit the turf at Hillsboro the next afternoon, the Lady Buckeyes struck first, getting to garrison for three runs in the top of the fourth, but the Lady Devils had quite the response, scoring five times in their half to up their advantage to 10-3. In that five-run explosion, a base hit by Evans brought home a run, and Evans came home on an error to make it 7-3. Shelton then delivered the inning’s biggest blow, slashing a double to center with the hassocks full, driving home all three runners to give her team the seven-run advantage.

Nelsonville added a single run in the top of the fifth, matched by North Adams in the bottom half when a base hit by Taylor brought Karis Timbleson across to give the hose side an 11-4 lead. After the Lady Buckeyes went scoreless in the top of the sixth, North Adams finished things off in a big way when they came to the plate. Garrison was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, then raced all the way around on a three-base hit by Jaida Mason. Mason raced home on a wild pitch, followed by a walk to Tumbleson. That brought Evans to the dish and she ended the game by driving a two-run homer to centerfield, enforcing the mercy rule and sending the Lady Devils to the sectional finals.

The Lady Devils banged out nine hits in the sectional win, including two each from Evans, Taylor and Pistole. Garrison got the win in the center circle, firing six innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out 10.

The historic victory sent the Lady Devils into a Division III sectional final on Thursday, May 9 where they traveled to Northwest High School to face the Lady Mohawks, with a trip to the district semi-finals at stake.

(Update: The Lady Devils were eliminated in the sectional title game, falling to Northwest, 10-0, but still have regular season games to make up as of press time.)

Nelsonville-York

000 310 4

North Adams

401 514 —15

N-York Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Nungester 4-0-0-0, Gerity 3-0-0-0, Stalder 3-1-1-0, Shreve 2-0-0-1, Fowler 3-1-2-0, Freer 2-1-0-0, Warren 2-1-1-1, McLaughlin 1-0-0-0, Savage 3-0-1-1, Alvis 3-0-1-0, Team 27-4-6-4.

Extra-Base Hits: Fowler 2B (2)

N. Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Garrison 2-2-0-0, Mason 3-3-1-1, Tumbleson 2-2-1-0, Evans 3-3-2-3, Taylor 4-2-2-1, McCann 1-2-0-1, Pistole 2-1-2-1, Shelton 3-0-1-3, Arthur 2-0-0-1, Team 22-15-9-11.

Extra-Base Hits: Shelton 2B, Mason 3B, Taylor 3B, Evans HR

N-York Pitching:

Nungester (L) 5 IP, 9 H, 15 R, 15 ER, 8 BB, 2 K

N. Adams Pitching:

Garrison (W) 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 10K