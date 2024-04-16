Adams County Communication Center partners with Prepared Live and RapidSOS

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

When responding to an emergency, time is of the essence. Many 911 telecommunicators today rely on phone calls that provide limited information. Often, this results in dispatching delays and under-informed first responders.

In March 2024, Adams County Communications Center 911 dispatchers received 880 calls and 5,345 administration calls, totaling 6,225 calls.

911 Coordinator Jennifer Smith is pleased to announce that the Adams County Communications Center has launched “Prepared Live”. This innovative software allows 911 dispatchers to live stream and receive real-time multimedia and location from mobile callers. Smith said, “This addition to our technology will significantly improve our ability to respond effectively and efficiently to emergencies in the community.”

