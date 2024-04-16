Baldridge, Wenstrup headline April 12 event

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The evening of April 12 was a special and memorable one for the Adams County Chamber of Commerce. In the Adams County Fairgrounds Administration Building, the Chamber hosted its first annual Awards Banquet, an opportunity to honor and recognize leaders and businesses that have made significant contributions to the local communities.

Guests at the banquet were greeted by tables with different themes, all decorated with special theme gift baskets which they were allowed to take home, and each table had a themed centerpiece which someone at the table won as a prize. A delicious dinner was catered by Roseanne Yutzy. The committee that planned the banquet included Charissa Gardner-Robinson, Lizabeth Lafferty, Amy Queen, Doris Swayne and Amy Vogler. Each of the themed tables had a sponsor and those include Huff Realty, OSU Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Erwin’s Farm, Peebles Monument Company, GRIT, Ohio Means Jobs, Carpet Outlet, Mel’s Main Street Grille, Sunset Bowl, Southern Hills Community Bank, Adams County Regional Medical Center, First State Bank, Peebles Lions Club and Richard Lewis HVAC.

After the dinner, the banquet featured two guest speakers, the first being Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge. Baldridge spoke to the crowd about what his job as Ag Director for a $124 billion industry includes, also explaining the 20+ departments that he and his staff oversee on a daily basis, explaining some of the concerns and issues that they face.

