News Release

The Charles H. Eyre American Legion Auxiliary Unit 633 is proud to announce the recipients of the Roland Johnson Memorial Scholarship. The 2024 recipients are Cody Hesler and Caleb Rothwell, both seniors from North Adams High School.

In 2023, the Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 lost a long-time member, Roland Johnson. Roland had a special relationship with our American Legion Auxiliary and he frequently attended the Auxiliary’s monthly veteran lunch. If you ever attended when Roland was there, you know that he was the life of the room. He enjoyed the camaraderie he shared with Auxiliary members. When he became unable to attend, the Auxiliary made sure his lunch was delivered to him.

When Roland’s family shared their desire to start a scholarship in his honor, it was appropriate to make it an Auxiliary Scholarship. The Johnson family, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the American Legion worked together to create the award. The intent was to select one winner the first year and make changes as appropriate moving forward. After careful review of the applications, the family felt that they had to select two winners this year because of the excellent answers given to the family-designed questions on the application.

Each recipient receives a check for $500 to ease some of the financial burdens faced as they begin full time college this fall. The awards will be presented at the North Adams High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony in May. The scholarship is open to North Adams High School juniors or seniors planning to attend college full time in the fall. Applicants must be a direct descendant of an honorably discharged Veteran.