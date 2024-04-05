Adams Rural Electric Cooperative held its annual scholarship interviews and had a total of eight outstanding students to interview. The students were judged on personal achievements, scholastic records, teacher recommendations, and how they presented themselves during a personal interview.

The first-place scholarship of $1,200 was awarded to Kirsten Campbell from North Adams High School. Kirsten is the daughter of Dustin and Melissa Campbell. She plans to attend Wright State University and pursue a career Nursing. By placing first at Adams REC, Kirsten can also compete for an additional scholarship at Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives in Columbus, Ohio.

The second-place scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Cody Hesler of North Adams High School. Cody is the son of Rick and Betsy Hesler. He plans to attend Shawnee State University and pursue a career in Middle School Education.

The third-place scholarship of $800 was awarded to Allie McCarty of West Union High School. Allie is the daughter of Donnie and Megan McCarty. She plans to attend Murray State and pursue a career in Horticulture.

The fourth-place scholarship of $600 was awarded to Makenna Michael of Eastern High School. Makenna is the daughter of Dayne and Brandi Michael. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and pursue a career in Psychology/Education and become a School Psychologist.

The following students will receive $100 for meeting all requirements and completing the scholarship interview process: Makenna Scott of Ripley High School, Hunter Grooms of North Adams High School, Elayna Kingsolver of West Union High School, and Makinlee Stevenson of West Union High School.

Jenna Campbell of Manchester High School received the $500 Adams Rural Electric Cooperative’s Technical Scholarship. Jenna is the daughter of Jeremy and Jan Campbell. She plans to attend Paramount Beauty Academy and pursue a career in cosmetology.

The Technical Trade scholarship was new to Adams Rural Electric Cooperative in 2024, focusing on children of members who wish to attend a trade school following graduation.

Adams Rural Electric Cooperative would like to commend every student who applied for a scholarship and wish you all the best in your endeavors.