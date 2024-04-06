Courtroom Statistics

Adult Felony Only

February 2024

Indictments: 26

Arraignments: 14

Sentencings: 10

Trials: 1

Acquittals: 0

On a sentencing hearing held on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 1 p.m. but not filed until February 14, 2024, Buffy Bradford, age 52, was sentenced pursuant to voluntary pleas of guilty on three separate cases. In the first case Buffy Bradford was sentenced on one count of the Non-Support of a Dependent, a felony of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2919.21B. Bradford was sentenced to five (5) years of Community Control with one (1) year suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. In this case, Bradford is ordered to pay $4,379.96 in restitution to the victim. In the following two cases Bradford was sentenced on one count of Grand Theft, a felony of the fourth degree, in violation of ORC 2913.02A5 and Burglary, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2911.12A3. Bradford was sentenced to forty-five (45) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections.

On Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 1 p.m., William Evans, age 34, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree, in violation of ORC 2913.51A. William Evans was sentenced to three (3) years of Community Control with eighteen (18) months suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Evans will complete 200 hours of community service, obtain and maintain employment of at least 30 hours per week, obtain his GED within one year, obtain his driver’s license by November 15, 2024, and successfully complete the STAR Residential Treatment Program and/or Ed Hughes Re-Entry Center with at least one vocational certificate.

On Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 1:30 p.m., Zachary Robison, age 29, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to the Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2921.331B. Zachary Robison was sentenced to a stipulated prison term of one (1) year in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 11 a.m., Elmer Stephenson, age 42, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Having Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2923.13A2. Elmer Stephenson was sentenced to three (3) years of Community Control with thirty six (36) months suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Stephenson is ordered to consume no alcohol, complete 200 hours of community service, attend one AA/NA meeting a week for 24 months, obtain and maintain employment of no less than 30 hours per week, and attend outpatient counseling.

On Wednesday, February 1,h 2024 at 3 p.m., Earl Littleton, age 28, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to the Violation of a Protection Order, a felony of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2913.02A1. Earl Littleton was sentenced to three (3) years of Community Control with twelve (12) months suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Littleton is ordered to complete Judge Spencer’s 210 Program and comply with all recommendation for post 210 success. Littleton will also attend one AA/NA meeting per week for 24 months, complete 60 hours of community service at the West Union Bible Baptist Church, and is to obtain and maintain employment of no less than 30 hours per week by October 4, 2024 upon his completion of the 210 Program and recommended follow up treatment.

On Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 1 p.m., Steven Taylor, age 55, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Theft, a felony of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2913.02A3 and Injuring Vines, Bushes, Trees, or Other Crops on Land of Another, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree, in violation of ORC 901.51. Steven Taylor was sentenced to three (3) years of Community Control with one (1) year suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Taylor will have 120 hours of community service, attend one AA/NA meeting per week for 24 months, and pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $21,912.28 with a $4,000 payment effective the day of sentencing, which was paid, and the remaining balance payable in monthly instalments of $500.

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 10 a.m., David Barker, age 24, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Domestic Violence, a felony of the fourth degree, in violation of ORC 2919.25A. David Barker was sentenced to three (3) years of Community Control with fifteen (15) months suspended in to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Barker is ordered to complete 140 hours of community service, attend one AA/NA meeting per week for 24 months, obtain a valid driver’s license, successfully complete anger management counseling, and continue alcohol abuse treatment.

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 1 p.m., Joseph Wood, age 42, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to the Non-Support of a Dependent, a felony of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2919.21B1A. Joseph Wood was sentenced to five (5) years of Community Control with one (1) year suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Wood will have 120 hours of community service and obtain valid driving privileges. Further, Wood is ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $6,965.03.

On Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 1 p.m., Edward Woodruff, age 43, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to the Non-Support of a Dependent, a felony of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2919.21B1A. Edward Woodruff was sentenced to five (5) years of Community Control with one (1) year suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Woodruff is to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $5,624.80.

On Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 1:30 p.m., Crystal Adkins, age 44, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to two counts of the Non-Support of a Dependent, felonies of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2919.21B14. Crystal Adkins was sentenced to three (3) years of Community Control with ten (10) months suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Adkins shall maintain employment of no less than 30 hours per week, attend one AA/NA meeting per week for 24 months, perform 60 hours of community service, and pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $1,682.08.