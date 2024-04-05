Peebles Elementary participants in the Honor Band included: Back row, from left, Gemma Wilson, Bayleigh Sims, Lily Smalley, Harper King, Dayla Vogler, Addison Heddleston, Elizabeth Boldman and Bethany Carter; Front row, from l;eft, Hunter Lambert, Annabelle Wallace, Lyla McCleese, Serenity Beckwith, Isaac Chamblin, Bella Skaggs, and Abby Shay.

Submitted News

Peebles hosted the first Beginning Honor Band on Saturday, March 16. The two bands included students from fifth grade through secventh grade who started band at their school this year or last year. The students were divided into two performing groups and included students from Peeles Elementary, Bright Elementary, Whiteoak Middle, Waverly Middle, Manchester Junior High and Lynchburg-Clay Middle.

The first-year band was led by Ms. Josclynn Garrison, Band Director at Mount St. Joseph University of Cincinnati, and Jan Deihl, retired Band Director at Guardian Angels Elementary School and Jazz Band Director at Mount St. Joseph University.

Thank you to West Union High School for use of their percussion equipment.