Submitted News
Peebles hosted the first Beginning Honor Band on Saturday, March 16. The two bands included students from fifth grade through secventh grade who started band at their school this year or last year. The students were divided into two performing groups and included students from Peeles Elementary, Bright Elementary, Whiteoak Middle, Waverly Middle, Manchester Junior High and Lynchburg-Clay Middle.
The first-year band was led by Ms. Josclynn Garrison, Band Director at Mount St. Joseph University of Cincinnati, and Jan Deihl, retired Band Director at Guardian Angels Elementary School and Jazz Band Director at Mount St. Joseph University.
Thank you to West Union High School for use of their percussion equipment.