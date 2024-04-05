Submitted News

The Jefferson Alumni, Blue Creek, Ohio will be awarding Don & Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships, two Ron & Ruth Lykins Scholarships, Jefferson Alumni Scholarships, one Dr. James & Suzanne Branham Scholarship and two David Brown Memorial Scholarships in 2024. New for 2024 is the Heinz Phipps Memorial Scholarship and the May Family Scholarship. Each scholarship awarded will be for $1,000.

The Don & Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships, the Ron & Ruth Lykins Scholarships, and the Dr. James & Suzanne Branham Scholarship were initiated by Ron Lykins and his late wife Ruth. The Armstrong & Lykins Scholarships are funded by Ron and Armstrong family members and the Branham Scholarship is funded by Ron and donations from friends and family of Jim and Susie.

The Jefferson Alumni Scholarships are funded by generous contributions from Jefferson Alumni members, friends, or their family members. The David Brown Memorial Scholarships in memory of David, a 1967 graduate, are funded by his brothers, Phil and Tom. The Heinz Phipps Memorial Scholarship has been initiated by his brother, Corbett and wife Carol. Heinz was a 1969 graduate and starter on the 1969 championship basketball team and a U.S. Air Force veteran. The May Family Scholarship has been initiated by Jeff May, Class of 1969, in memory and honor of his 11 siblings and in memory of his parents, Orvy D. May, Sr. ’34 and Jessie McHenry May, ’33.

To be eligible for any of the scholarships, the applicant must be a direct descendent of a Jefferson High School graduate. One submission is all that is necessary to be considered for any of the scholarships. However, first preference for the May Family Scholarship will be given for a resident of the Blue Creek area and second preference will be given for those pursuing nursing or education.

Applications must be received either by mail, email or scheduled hand-delivery by the last Friday in April (April 26). The applicant should include the following information:

1. A written narrative of 1 to 2 pages outlining personal plans, where he/she will attend college or technical/trade school, a summary of school activities, accomplishments, awards and community service and why the applicant needs the scholarship.

2. Include a headshot photo suitable for publication.

3. Include official high school transcript.

4. Include high school attendance record for grade 9 to the present and ACT or SAT score report, if not included on transcript.

5. List the name, address, and phone or email where applicant may be contacted and the names and contact information for your mother and father.

6. Include the name and year of graduation, if known, of the Jefferson High School graduate who is related directly to the applicant.

Please complete and mail or email scholarship information so it is received no later than Friday, April 26 to: Linda Stepp, 13370 State Route 136, Winchester, OH 45697 or lindajstepp@gmail.com.

Members of the Armstrong family and/or Alumni Officers will review applications and may request a phone or personal interview of the applicants and will then select and notify the recipients. Scholarships will be awarded to the recipients in person at the Jefferson Alumni meeting which is scheduled the afternoon of Saturday, May 25.

Unfortunately, all applicants may not be awarded a scholarship. Funding decisions will be final and based on the applicant’s written narrative, high school record, demonstrated need and being a direct descendent of a Jefferson High School graduate.