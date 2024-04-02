Ready to start your journey toward a better life? MCTC offers programs in fields such as healthcare, manufacturing, business and IT, construction, transportation and logistics, education, and counseling.

MCTC can also be your starting point for a bachelor’s degree with an associate of arts and associate of science transfer degree.

Registration for Summer and Fall 2024 classes is now open.

Summer classes begin June 3 with the option for Full Summer, Summer I, or Summer II courses. Fall classes are set to begin on August 19.

Incoming students should apply for admission found at maysville.kctcs.edu. Returning students are encouraged to contact their assigned advisor to create their schedule. Students can determine who their assigned advisor is by checking their Student Self-Service account. Students can also schedule an appointment with their advisor through Starfish if the advisor has set office hours.

To apply for financial aid, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.studentaid.gov.

Additional admissions information can be found at maysville.kctcs.edu/admissions/index or by calling (606) 759-7141.