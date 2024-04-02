Greyhounds still looking for first conference win

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

First-year head coach Sean Inman and his 2024 Manchester Greyhounds baseball squad finished week number one of their season with two wins in three outings, taking non-conference victories over Western latham and Felicity and dropping Southern Hills Athletic Conference contests to Whiteoak and Fairfield.

On March 25 the Hounds opened their season by hosting the Western Latham Indians and looked sharp from the start, downing their visitors in run-rule fashion, 10-0 in five innings. The combination of Drew Kennedy and Traevyn Hilderbrand tossed a one-hit shutout, while the offense was led by two hits from freshman catcher Thomas Barnhart as the Greyhounds took advantage of numerous Western fielding miscues that resulted in seven unearned runs.

