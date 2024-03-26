DD Board Advocate T.J. McClellan promotes self-advocacy

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“In the heart of each community, everyone belongs.” This Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month theme from the 1990s is my favorite. It is all-encompassing—inclusion, belonging, everything life should be for individuals with disabilities and every human on the planet.

The 2024 theme is “A World of Opportunities.” We’re celebrating people and working together to remove obstacles. Our goal is to build a community that’s committed to creating a world where everyone can do well and succeed. Join us in making a world where all kinds of people have the chance to thrive.”

The People First movement was a concept that started in Sweden in 1968 as part of the self-advocacy movement for folks with developmental disabilities. Before that time, parents did most of the speaking and advocating for their children who had disabilities. In 1974, a convention for People First was held in Salem, Oregon. Individuals with disabilities spoke for themselves, shared information, and made friends. In 1998, the People First movement began in Ohio and continues today.

T.J. McClellan from Adams County is a gentleman with developmental disabilities who has been active in self-advocacy for years. He served on the COOL Board (Council of Ohio Leaders), attended Synergy Conferences, and was named the Board Advocate for Adams County Board of DD in January. Superintendent Liz Lafferty said, “I feel like now that we have an individual on the board, it was important that we have an advocate. T.J. connects with his peers, providers, guardians, and parents.” McClellan also attends advocacy ZOOM meetings with other advocates. He was a former participant and trainer for Project Stir, an “advocacy/leadership training designed to provide people with disabilities and their allies with the tools to advocate for themselves, work with others in advocacy, and gain leadership experiences.”

On March 12, McClellan and Lafferty attended the DD Awareness and Advocacy Day in Columbus, Ohio. Emcee Shari Cooper introduced the day. Director of the Ohio Board of DD Kim Hauck spoke about House Bill 33 and the most significant investment in the history of Ohio’s developmental disabilities community. Over the next two years, Ohio will invest $1.5 billion in new funds to support individuals with developmental disabilities.

A guest panel discussed advocacy. Derek Upp, a member of the Fairfield County Board of DD, was the keynote speaker. Upp is one of eight people who received support from a County DD Board and currently serves as a member of a County Board. He graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Governor DeWine was scheduled to speak at the event but did not attend. McClellan said it was a good day, and he especially enjoyed catching up with old friends from the COOL Board.

McClellan has worked since January planning activities for individuals in Adams County with developmental disabilities. Currently, they bowl on Thursday evenings at the Sunset Bowl in West Union. He and Lafferty hope to have other activities planned for the warmer months. McClellan said, “We might have to do a little survey.” Lafferty wants to get more providers, guardians and parents connected. She is encouraged by the interaction of parents during Thursday night bowling.

At the Venture Hawks—Sheriff’s Department Eagles game on Sunday, March 17, McClellan was busy passing out flyers to raise awareness of advocacy and distributing information about the upcoming Tech Ambassadors presentation, which will be held on Friday, April 19, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds Administration Building.

McClellan said, “We need to be back in person,” and is happy to return to normal. Lafferty believes having McClellan as the Board Advocate will encourage those who receive services, even if they do not attend Venture Productions, to be a part of People First in Adams County.

Let’s help T.J. get the word out and inspire self-advocacy – there is a world of opportunities!