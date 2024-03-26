By Mark Carpenter

When one first looks at Scotlyn Adams, you might picture a cheerleader, a track star, or maybe the point guard for the girls basketball team. But outside appearances can be very deceiving. Scotlyn’s somewhat diminutive stature hides the strength, determination and toughness on the inside. That is why in her illustrious career as a wrestler at West Union High School, Adams has set the bar high with her success and is certainly in the conversation as one of the top all-around female athletes in West Union, or even Adams County history.

Girls wrestling is the fastest growing high school sport in America and one need look no further than Adams to see the reason why. Her dedication to this relatively new sport is admirable, though as a youngster, wrestling was not even a blip on her radar.

“I did all kinds of sports when I was growing up- soccer, cheer, basketball, softball,” said Adams. “I was in everything. My sister and younger brother had done club wrestling here at West Union and when I was in eighth grade, I really don’t know why I took up an interest. I am very competitive and I hate losing and in team sports it’s like everyone plays a role in winning and losing, but wrestling if I lose its’s just my fault. it’s not like I can put the blame on anyone else. So that was a lot of why I started wrestling. I played volleyball through ninth grade but after that I just concentrated on wrestling.”

