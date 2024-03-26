By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The list of accomplishments is nothing short of outstanding.

All District: 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023; Southern Hills Athletic Conference Player of the Year: 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023; Manchester High School Most Valuable Player (Golf): 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023; Manchester High School Best Short Distance Runner: 2023; Manchester High School Most Improved (Track): 2022; OHSAA Sectional First Team: 2021, 2022, 2023; OHSAA District First Team: 2021, 2022, 2023; Southeast Ohio District Golf Association Division 2 Girls Player of the Year: 2023; OHSAA State Participant: 2023, finishing 18th: 2023 Ohio High School Golf Coaches Association Academic All-Ohio; 2023 Tri-State Junior Tour Player of the Year; 2023 Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Fourth Place; 2023 Under Armour Mid-Ohio Valley Player of the Year; 2023 Adams County Country Club Jr League Player of the Year; 2020, 2021 Under Armour Junior Golf Tour National Tournament 18th Place.

That impressive list of accolades belongs to Manchester senior Taylor Ralston, a much-sought after golfer who recently made the decision to continue her golf career at Shawnee State University. Ralston made it official in a signing ceremony held at MHS in early February.

