Ohio takes notice of Peebles High School garden

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Peebles High School Future Farmers of America may be planting gardens in Peebles, but they are sowing seeds throughout Ohio.

In a March 5 odh.ohio.gov article on community gardens for National Nutrition Month, the students and their gardens were highlighted for their ten years of tending the Peebles School Sowing Seeds Garden.

The Ohio Department of Health wanted to feature community gardens. Knox and Adams counties were the counties that the Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) consultants determined had the most success in healthy eating initiatives.

